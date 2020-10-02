Unity Rally

Global  
 

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Mississippi is meeting voters face to face in the final few weeks of campaigning.

Mike espy participated in a town hall hosted by the oktibbeha county branch of the naacp in starkville today.

Other elected officials joined espy on the panel, including state representative cheikh taylor, district attorney scott colom, and starkville mayor lynn spruill.

They all wanted to remind those in attendance how important it is to vote.

" they deserve and information thy deserve to look through candidates in the eye and the we will stand there before there and answer their questions.

It's about respect for the citizens , it's about making sure you cna respond to their question in their issues and that's why i'm here.

" espy will face cindy hyde-smith in the november 3rd election.

There was also on- site voter registration and voter id information available at today's




