Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s
Chelsea Clinton And Ivanka Trump Used To Be BFF's. No More.

Chelsea Clinton has revealed why her once-close friendship with Ivanka Trump came to an end.

According to HuffPost, Chelsea spoke to host Andy Cohen on a Thursday appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live” Thursday.

Chelsea said she and Ivanka haven’t spoken since their parents, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, battled for the presidency four years ago.

She said it was hard to be friends with someone who actively supports President Donald Trump's agenda, and was therefore deeply complicit.

She accused the president of trafficking in racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia, conspiracy theories and lies.

I don't want to be friends with someone like that.

Chelsea Clinton


