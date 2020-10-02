Experts speak out on COVID-19 recovery process amid President Trump's diagnosis

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Doctors say that this shows that nobody is saved from the virus, even those who are protected the very most.

Experts say that no one is immune from catching the virus... so what do you need to know about protecting yourself.

When could we get back to normal.

Matt, renee- doctors say that the alerting news of president trump becoming*infected with covid-19 will hopefully serve as a*wake-up call.

Because as one of peacehealth's top doctors puts it, there's a large range of what can happen for someone who catches the virus-- so you may not even realize that you have it.

Dr. bob pelz is peacehealth's director of infectious disease.

He says that it can take between two to fourteen days to develop symptoms-- so president trump could have been exposed weeks or even days ago.

For mild symptoms like a cough or slight fever, you may not need to go to the hospital.

But for others, there no other option if you are in urgent need of oxygen, if you need fluids to help with dehydration or need a medication like remdesivir that can kill the virus.

Which peacehealth actually*has.

But as dr. pelz puts it, the drug seems to only benefit those who are sick enough to need oxygen-- but he says the medication appears to be tolerated well by patients.

"i think that this illustrates that nobody is really saved from this, you know.

I'm sure the president has a lot of protections, safeguards around him that you and i don't have but he still got infected.

I think it points out the importance of wearing a mask, you know, we know that that works."

He says that with the age group president trump falls within, the risk*is higher...so only time will tell when a full recovery will be made.

Dr. pelz says that it is crucial for you to keep the distance and wear your mask, because as we've learned...this virus can hit anybody.

