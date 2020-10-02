Global  
 

Possessor Movie Clip - Assignment

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:45s
Possessor Movie Clip - Assignment - Plot synopsis: Possessor follows an agent who works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies - ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients.

US Release Date: October 2, 2020 Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh Directed By: Brandon Cronenberg


Possessor Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using..

