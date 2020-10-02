Possessor Movie Clip - Assignment Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:45s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:45s - Published Possessor Movie Clip - Assignment Possessor Movie Clip - Assignment - Plot synopsis: Possessor follows an agent who works for a secretive organization that uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies - ultimately driving them to commit assassinations for high-paying clients. US Release Date: October 2, 2020 Starring: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh Directed By: Brandon Cronenberg 0

