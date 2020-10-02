Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:17s - Published
President Donald Trump Hospitalized After Testing Positive For COVID-19
CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini reports.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump 'well' after getting virus

President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, upending the already tense US election, but...
Bangkok Post - Published

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For Covid-19 After Trump Tests Positive

Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Test Negative For Covid-19 After Trump Tests Positive Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for Covid-19 just hours...
Mediaite - Published

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell nearly 5% early on Friday after President Donald...
OilPrice.com - Published


Tweets about this

MrsRoadshow

Jan Richards RT @donmoyn: People complain about toxic work environments, but what if you worked in an office where you were singled out if you wore face… 7 seconds ago

MaryECordell1

Mary's Showroom RT @people: Barack Obama and Bill Clinton Send Well-Wishes to Donald Trump as President Is Hospitalized with COVID-19​ https://t.co/9gTI1sg… 20 seconds ago

JulieSirrs

Julie Sirrs RT @VeraMBergen: .@ByBrianBennett has this report from inside the White House, including that officials who wore masks to protect family me… 35 seconds ago

capblocksalot

captain blocksalot RT @TdLombard: President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19 late last night.… 54 seconds ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CNN: President Trump arrived Friday evening at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the White House says he will remain… 1 minute ago

MrFly187

David Miles Knight RT @TheJessica10: 🦋 is it wrong to dance? #resistance #VoteByMail #DemVoice1 #ONEV1 #LGBTQ #BidenHarris2020 Trump taken to Walter Reed me… 4 minutes ago

rabin_c

Rabi Chakraborty So what’s wrong really? President Donald Trump to be hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center - CNNPolitics https://t.co/Gg5XbJdmEq 4 minutes ago

TdLombard

TD Lombard ®️ President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed hospital Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19 late la… https://t.co/QFpIrUyLQR 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tri-Staters React to President Trump Testing Positive for COVID-10 [Video]

Tri-Staters React to President Trump Testing Positive for COVID-10

Local residents voice their thoughts after news broke Friday that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
President Donald Trump's COVID-19 risk factors [Video]

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 risk factors

President Donald Trump's medical history puts him in some high risk categories for a severe case of COVID-19.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 01:57Published