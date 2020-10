Jenks beats Broken Arrow in Game of the Week Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:41s - Published 4 minutes ago Jenks beats Broken Arrow in Game of the Week 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TESTED.. MOTHER APPROVED..LET'S BE HONEST.. SO FARTHIS YEAR, OUR F-N-L GAMESOF THE WEEK HAVE FEATUREDSOME GREAT TEAMS.. AND SOMEGREAT PLAYERS.. BUT.. VERYLITTLE DRAMA.. --LOTS OFBLOWOUTS--.. NOT TONIGHT..TO ALLAN TRIMBLE STADIUM, WEGO.. NUMBER TWO JENKS..HOSTING NUMBER THREE BROKENARROW.. -- 1ST QUARTER..AFTER A SHANKED PUNT.. SHORTFIELD FOR THE TIGERS.. THEYTAKE ADVANTAGE.. SANCHEZSHORT FIELD FOR THE TIGERS..THEY TAKE ADVANTAGE..SANCHEZ BANKS.. MAKES ADEPOSIT IN THE END ZONE..--9-YARD SCORE ON A RUN UPTHE MIDDLE--.. TIGERS LEAD10-NOTHING AFTER ONE.. --EARLY 2ND QUARTER.. SPECIALTEAMS TROUBLE FOR THETROJANS.. THE PUNT..BLOCKED BY JADAVIAN FLOYD-WRIGHT.. SENIOR SAFETY,MASON ELMORE.. GRABS IT INTHE END ZONE.. THAT'S ATOUCHDOWN FOR ELMORE.. AND A17-NOTHING LEAD FOR B-A.. --SO, THE BOYS OF TROY NEED ASPARK.. JAYDEN PATRICKDELIVERS.. THE PASS FROMSTEPHEN KITTLEMAN.. LOOK ATTHE MOVE FROM PATRICK.. HE'SGONNA MAKE A HOUSECALL FROM50 YARDS AWAY.. MAKE IT17-7.. -- BUT THE B-AOFFENSE ANSWERS.. EMPTYSET.. JAKE RAINES.. RIFLESONE FOR MAURION HORN.. THEDEFENSIVE BACK.. UNABLE TOMAKE THE PLAY.. AND HORN..IN FOR THE SCORE -- 24-7,TIGERS.. -- PLAYS OF THENIGHT.. BOTH COME ON THEENSUING DRIVE.. BOTH COMEFROM THE SAME KID..KITTLEMAN.. THROWING FOR TYWALLS.. LOOK AT THAT CATCH..TWISTING.. FULL EXTENSION..WOW.. BUT WAIT.. THERE'SMORE.. A FEW PLAYS LATER..KITTLEMAN.. UP THE SIDELINEFOR WALLS.. AND LOOK ATTHAT.. ONE-HANDED, JUGGLINGCATCH.. INTO THE END ZONEWITH A SPIN AND A FLIP..HOLY SMOKES.. A FIELD GOALIN THE FINAL SECONDS CUTSTHE LEAD TO 7 -- 24-17.. --2ND HALF.. THE OFFENSIVESHOOTOUT CONTINUES.. --IDIDN'T SEE THAT COMING--..SANCHEZ BANKS.. OUT THEGATE FOR 69 YARDS AND ATOUCHDOWN.. TIGERS TAKE THE13-POINT LEAD.. -- BUT THEBOYS OF TROY ANSWER.. --OFCOURSE THEY DO--.. WHAT ANIGHT FOR STEVEN KITTLEMAN..A RIFLE SHOT FOR GRANTLOHR.. TWO 3RD QUARTERTOUCHDOWNS FOR LOHR.. THEEXTRA POINT MAKES IT 31-30TROJANS AFTER THREE.. HUGE2ND HALF FOR LOHR.. NOWOVER 200 TOTAL YARDS ON THEDAY.. JAYDEN PATRICK'SSECOND TOUCHDOWN, JUSTMOMENTS AGO MAKING IT 38-30,JENKS..AD LIBOWASSO - IN A TIGHT ONE OUTWEST. NORMAN NORTH -KEEPING THE RAMS





