Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPSC Prelims 2020: Expert advice for aspirants before the exam: Watch the video to know | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 06:06s - Published
UPSC Prelims 2020: Expert advice for aspirants before the exam: Watch the video to know | Oneindia

UPSC Prelims 2020: Expert advice for aspirants before the exam: Watch the video to know | Oneindia

As the students brace themselves for the UPSC Prelims exam 2020 slated to take place on October 4th, nervousness and anxiety runs high.

Abhishek Sharma, Chairman of the Civil Academy at Meerut who prepares students for the civil services exam joins for a very helpful discussion on how should students spend the last few days before the exam.

The exam was earlier scheduled for the 31st of May but was postponed on account of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Tune in to the discussion for some last minute tips and advice from an experienced teacher.

#UPSC2020 #UPSCPrelims2020 #UPSCAspirants2020


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UPSC Prelims 2020: Special interview on last minute tips students must keep in mind|Oneindia News [Video]

UPSC Prelims 2020: Special interview on last minute tips students must keep in mind|Oneindia News

As the students brace themselves for the UPSC Prelims exam 2020 slated to take place on October 4th, nervousness and anxiety runs high. Abhishek Sharma, Chairman of the Civil Academy at Meerut who..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 26:29Published
Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam [Video]

Watch how MS Dhoni's mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been an inspiration to many. His leadership skills have had an impact on people from all walks of life. Manipur’s Parikshit Thoudam is one of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published
Kashmir IAS officers | Kupwara girl to be youngest officer | Oneindia News [Video]

Kashmir IAS officers | Kupwara girl to be youngest officer | Oneindia News

A 23-year-old girl from Kashmir's Kupwara has become one of youngest aspirants to the civil services exam. Nadia Beigh says clearing the UPSC was her dream, a feat she managed in her second attempt...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published