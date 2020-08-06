London Marathon charity single released

Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.
The learning disability charity Mencap has warned that many people living withsocial care needs have had their funding cut at a time when their requirementfor assistance has increased, during the coronavirus lockdown.
James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.
Five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele admits he could get bored running theLondon Marathon on Sunday. The elite-only races will involve 19 clockwise lapsof a 2.15km route around St James’s Park, with a traditional finish on TheMall.
The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was..
