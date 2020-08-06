London Marathon charity single released

Mencap , the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.

Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon Five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele admits he could get bored running theLondon Marathon on Sunday. The elite-only races will involve 19 clockwise lapsof a 2.15km route around St James’s Park, with a traditional finish on TheMall.

Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from Sunday's London race with a calf injury leaving Eliud Kipchoge the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon

Life as a Mencap worker during lockdown The learning disability charity Mencap has warned that many people living withsocial care needs have had their funding cut at a time when their requirementfor assistance has increased, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Aaron Plummer is taking on his own London Marathon around a park to raise money for Mencap.

A football mascot who could not take part in the London Marathon this weekend will cover the 26 miles...

Dylan Glynn, 32, will run a virtual London Marathon to raise money for the Star Project.