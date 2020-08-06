Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London Marathon charity single released

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:29s - Published
London Marathon charity single released

London Marathon charity single released

Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for this year’s special 40thRace.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mencap Mencap

London Marathon: Aaron running 26.2 miles for Mencap

 Aaron Plummer is taking on his own London Marathon around a park to raise money for Mencap.
BBC News
Life as a Mencap worker during lockdown [Video]

Life as a Mencap worker during lockdown

The learning disability charity Mencap has warned that many people living withsocial care needs have had their funding cut at a time when their requirementfor assistance has increased, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:55Published

London Marathon London Marathon marathon running race held in London, United Kingdom

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury [Video]

Bekele out of London Marathon with calf injury

Kenenisa Bekele withdraws from Sunday's London race with a calf injury leaving Eliud Kipchoge the clear favourite to win his fifth London Marathon

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published
Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity [Video]

Grimsby mascot takes on virtual London Marathon for children's charity

James Whaley is preparing to run 130 laps of Grimsby Town's Blundell Parkstadium on Sunday. James, who is better know to fans as the club's mascot, theMighty Mariner, will be taking part in the virtual London Marathon to raisemoney for children's charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published
Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon [Video]

Kenenisa Bekele worried about boredom in London Marathon

Five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele admits he could get bored running theLondon Marathon on Sunday. The elite-only races will involve 19 clockwise lapsof a 2.15km route around St James’s Park, with a traditional finish on TheMall.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Marathon man Dylan to swap London for Paisley as he raises cash for charity

Marathon man Dylan to swap London for Paisley as he raises cash for charity Dylan Glynn, 32, will run a virtual London Marathon to raise money for the Star Project.
Daily Record - Published

Football mascot to run virtual London marathon around pitch for charity

A football mascot who could not take part in the London Marathon this weekend will cover the 26 miles...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

London Marathon: Elite runners only [Video]

London Marathon: Elite runners only

A new route and elite runners will be the flavour of the 2020 London Marathon after the race has been scaled back due to COVID-19.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published
London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever [Video]

London Marathon race director encourages entrants to join "most inclusive race" ever

The London Marathon's race director says the delayed 2020 race could be themost "inclusive" in history, as 45,000 entrants are encouraged to take part inthe postponed race virtually. The marathon was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published
London Marathon switched to elite-athlete race on enclosed looped course [Video]

London Marathon switched to elite-athlete race on enclosed looped course

The 2020 London Marathon will be an elite-athlete only event, organisers haveannounced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published