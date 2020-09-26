Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: CM Deepak Predicts the outcome of the match | Oneindia Sports

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:40s - Published
IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: CM Deepak Predicts the outcome of the match | Oneindia Sports

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: CM Deepak Predicts the outcome of the match | Oneindia Sports

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match after winning their first two games in the Indian Premier League 2020.

Now, they will head to Sharjah for their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

While the game against SRH was played on a slower pitch, the KKR game is expected to be a run-fest.

In two matches so far in Sharjah, we have witnessed 62 sixes and over 400 runs.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports

In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked good in the three matches so far and have pocketed two wins...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:12Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Who will win, CM Deepak predicts :Watch the video | Oneindia News

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals today at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders will have to bat out of their skin to defeat Rajasthan Royals. Having..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:41Published
Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner [Video]

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:08Published