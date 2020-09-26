IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: CM Deepak Predicts the outcome of the match | Oneindia Sports

Delhi Capitals suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last league match after winning their first two games in the Indian Premier League 2020.

Now, they will head to Sharjah for their next fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

While the game against SRH was played on a slower pitch, the KKR game is expected to be a run-fest.

In two matches so far in Sharjah, we have witnessed 62 sixes and over 400 runs.