Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK wants a trade deal like Canada or Australia. Mr Johnson said "there's an opportunity for both sides to do well" as tensions over Brexit negotiations rise. Report by Browna.
During an interview with ITV News London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out taking "tougher action" to stop the spread of Covid in the capital. Report by Patelr.
As the infection rate continues to rise in parts of the capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked by ITV News London how likely a London lockdown is. Report by Patelr.
James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible". Report by Browna.
Alain Robert, known as ‘Spiderman’, faces criminal charges after scaling one of Frankfurt's tallest buildings.
The French urban climber climbed to the top of the 545-foot office building without a harness.
He wore a silver suit and cowboy foots, his stunt taking just 30 minutes to complete.
The building is in Germany's financial capital and home to rail operator Deutsche Bahn, they have filed a criminal complaint against him for trespassing. Report by Shoulderg.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19. Report by Patelr.