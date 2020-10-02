Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news.

Report by Browna.

