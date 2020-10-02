British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday (October 2) after they tested positive for COVID-19.

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump and First Lady

How serious is Trump's COVID-19 risk? [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's gender, age and weight are all factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

"Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat." Jerry Jones doesn't seem worried about Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis..

45th president of the United States

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

In newly revealed secretly recorded conversations, Melania Trump does not hold back her thoughts when speaking with her Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.

President Trump has been in close, maskless contact with many, many people -- in his administration and otherwise -- over the past several days ... people he may..

First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

World leaders wish Trumps well [NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

The PM says there was a "fraying of people's discipline and attention to" Covid rules over the summer.

President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The tweet sparked a flurry of..

PM pressed on how close Londoners are to a lockdown As the infection rate continues to rise in parts of the capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked by ITV News London how likely a London lockdown is. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested...

British officials are sending their best wishes to President Trump and the first lady after they...