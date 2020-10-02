Global  
 

UK PM Johnson sends best wishes to Trump and First Lady

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania a speedy recovery on Friday (October 2) after they tested positive for COVID-19.


PM pressed on how close Londoners are to a lockdown [Video]

As the infection rate continues to rise in parts of the capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked by ITV News London how likely a London lockdown is. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trump joins list of world leaders diagnosed with COVID-19

 President Trump announced in a tweet on Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The tweet sparked a flurry of..
Covid-19: Boris Johnson says everyone got 'complacent' over virus

 The PM says there was a "fraying of people's discipline and attention to" Covid rules over the summer.
World leaders wish Trumps well [Video]

[NFA] Domestic and world leaders, rivals and allies alike, have lined up to send their good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19. Though some were a little less sympathetic. Lucy Fielder reports.

President Trump's Interactions Before Positive COVID Test, Photo Contact Tracing

 President Trump has been in close, maskless contact with many, many people -- in his administration and otherwise -- over the past several days ... people he may..
Joe and Jill Biden test negative for COVID-19, doctor says

 Joe and Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive.
Everything to know about the Melania Trump secret recordings

 In newly revealed secretly recorded conversations, Melania Trump does not hold back her thoughts when speaking with her Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Jerry Jones 'Very Confident' Trump Will Beat COVID, 'Hardest Worker Ever'

 "Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat." Jerry Jones doesn't seem worried about Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis..
How serious is Trump's COVID-19 risk? [Video]

How serious is Trump's COVID-19 risk?

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's gender, age and weight are all factors that make him more vulnerable to developing severe COVID-19, and give him a notional risk of around 4% of dying from it, health experts said on Friday. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Joe Biden, Wife Dr. Jill Biden Test Negative For Coronavirus [Video]

This comes after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive.

Local Leaders React To President Trump's Positive Coronavirus Test [Video]

Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey were among those to offer their best wishes to President Trump.

Maryland Lawmakers React To President Trump's Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Maryland lawmakers on Friday sent words of support and encouragement to President Donald Trump following the news he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

