Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19.
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public. Matthew Larotonda reports.