Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump

Boris Johnson sends best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and MelaniaTrump after the US President announced their positive Covid-19 tests lastnight.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

President Trump joins other world leaders who've tested positive for COVID-19 while in office

 U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 and has appeared physically weaker since being ill. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is..
CBS News
PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result [Video]

PM sends best wishes to the Trumps after Covid result

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent his best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump after they have tested positive for Covid-19. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:13Published

Leaders Who Caught Virus: Boris Johnson, Jair Bolsonaro and Now Trump

 Mr. Johnson, Britain’s prime minister, was hospitalized. Mr. Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, appeared to have a mild case. Other top officials worldwide have..
NYTimes.com

Boris Johnson intervention in Brexit talks spikes the pound

 Read full article Oscar Williams-Grut·Senior City Correspondent, Yahoo Finance UK October 2, 2020, 8:58 AM·2 mins read British Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
WorldNews

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 after aide contracts virus

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump said early Friday morning that they tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine immediately. The..
CBS News

Trump coronavirus: Dow set to fall as president, first lady test positive for COVID-19

 U.S. stocks were poised to open sharply lower Friday after President Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and advisor Hope Hicks have all tested positive for COVID-19. It means others at the highest levels of government may have also been exposed, along with members of the public. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson wishes Trump 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished President Trump a "speedy recovery" Friday, hours after he and...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Prominent figures who have tested positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Prominent figures who have tested positive for Covid-19

Donald and Melania Trump join a list of famous people to have contractedCovid-19. We take a look at some high-profile names who have also testedpositive.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill [Video]

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

If bill becomes law, UK has power to disregard part of withdrawal treaty dealing with Northern Ireland trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:55Published
UK: Boris Johnson apologises for confusion over COVID-19 curbs [Video]

UK: Boris Johnson apologises for confusion over COVID-19 curbs

Facing anger over mixed messages and rising infections, the UK prime minister tries to get his coronavirus strategy back on track.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published