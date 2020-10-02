Hathras Ground Report: Victim's kin on DM's 'kick' & insult, want suspension

The Uttar Pradesh administration continues to face heat over the actions of its local officials in the case of alleged gang-rape, torture and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras.

Hindustan Times' Shiv Sunny travelled to the victim's village and spoke to her family regarding their alleged mistreatment at the hands of the local authorities.

They demanded suspension of the District Magistrate, claiming that he had kicked one of the victim's relatives, although it was not the father, as was reported by some media organisations.

They also claimed that the DM 'insulted' them by refusing to show them the autopsy report, alluding to their illiteracy and inability to read English.

The victim's family also rejected claims of the officials that the cremation was carried out with their consent.

Although they denied reports that they were locked up inside their house by officials, they said that they locked themselves up so that police don't go ahead with a midnight funeral.

However, the police didn't heed their appeals.

