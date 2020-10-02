Hathras Ground Report: Victim's kin on DM's 'kick' & insult, want suspension

Even as outrage grows over the alleged gang-rape, torture and subsequent death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the government has ordered a narco analysis of those linked to the case, including families of the accused, the victim, as well as police personnel. Hindustan Times' Shiv Sunny travelled to Hathras to speak to the victim's family. Reacting to the narco test announcement, they said that although they had nothing to hide, the act of questioning the relatives of the victim was highly objectionable. They also countered the police's claim that the gang-rape charge was levelled by them after a lengthy delay. The family said that they informed the Superintendent of Police about the rape once the victim regained consciousness, but they didn't get a receipt of the complaint. Watch the full video for more.
As outrage mounts over the alleged gangrape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, now the Uttar Pradesh ADG has said that forensic reports show that she was not raped and died of a neck injury. Former UP DGP Vikram Singh and Sunita Aron speak to Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad on why the statement makes SIT probe irrelavant. Watch the video for more details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police over the Hathras case. Raut said that the media should be allowed to visit the village to bring out facts. "I don't know why media was not allowed to enter Hathras. Media was forced to cover when an actor's illegal office was demolished. However, this case involves the rape and murder of a girl. They are not letting anyone speak to victim's family members. If government hasn't done anything wrong, media should be allowed to visit the village and bring out the facts," the Shiv Sena MP said. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on September 14. The girl succumbed to her injuries on September 29, leading to nationwide protests. The family of the victim had accused UP police of performing her last rites without their consent. The state government had imposed Section 144 in Hathras and the entry in the village was banned.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of Hathras superintendent of police Vikrant Vir and three other police officers. The decision by the Uttar Pradesh government comes on the basis of the initial report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). UP government issued a statement saying that “narco-analysis polygraph tests” will also be conducted on all concerned. Besides Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said. The chief minister had constituted the SIT on Wednesday. Led by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, it has DIG Chandraprakash and Agra PAC Commandant Poonam as its members. The SIT was asked to submit its report in seven days. This comes amid outrage over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in UP’s Hathras. Watch the video for more details.
Youth Congress workers dressed as Mahatma Gandhi on latter's 151st birth anniversary, and demonstrated at Jantar Mantar Road in the national capital to protest against the alleged gang-rape incident in..
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on October 02 joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the Hathras case, said that some people feel that attempts are being made to save the accused in the..