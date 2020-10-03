Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

After Hathras police registered a case against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act, as he had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29. MLA in a self-made video claimed that he had only visited Hathras after he subsequently tested negative. Kuldeep Kumar said, "I got to know about the case through media. I have my report and I was tested negative to COVID-19 and then only I went to meet Hathras family. This is a false propaganda led by BJP and I condemn this act by them to save the accused. The whole Dalit community is hurt by it. BJP is trying to save accused. If Hathras police have reached to me for information regarding it, I would have showed them my negative report."
Sanjay Singh-led delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders met the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 05. Sanjay Singh said, "This incident showcases that in Yogi ji's administration, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a graveyard for daughters." After meeting the family, when Sanjay Singh was speaking to media, an unidentified person threw black ink over him and his delegation. 19-year-old Hathras girl was alleged gang-raped and succumbed to injuries. This led to series of visits by different political leaders to the victim's family.
As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.
Militants attacked a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard dead. The militants shot at on Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal. In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, one militant was also killed. The wreath-laying ceremony of the killed constable Mohd Altaf was held in Srinagar on Wednesday.
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on October 07 briefed media over cabinet decisions. He said a campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19 measures in public places will be kicked off soon. He said,"Mask, social distancing and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be kicked off soon."
Doctors and nursing staff staged protest in Delhi on October 07 over not getting salary since last few months. They held placards in their hands and raised slogans to demonstrate. One of the protesters said, "We have not got our salary for last 4 months and they are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital's administration block but have no money for us. They have no facilities for doctors and also don't give any response to us when we question them." Another protestor said, "We are frustrated now as we have not got out salary for last 4 months and that's why we are on roads today. No one is listening to us."
In order to fight pollution, anti-smog guns are being deployed at construction sites in the national capital. Machine controls pollution by spraying water particles in air. "Pollution increases in Delhi before winter starts, the construction sites adds to the pollution, so we use this machine 8-10 times in a day," said Ramesh Kumar, a technician. "Our first target is to reduce pollution due to dust, for which we have released guidelines. Anti-smog guns are being used at large construction sites, around 39 sites have been identified for the same," informed Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
After the Supreme Court sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the security provided to the Hathras victim’s family, UP police has provided two policemen for to protect each family member of the victim. Late last night, ADG Moradabad met the victim’s family members and assured them about their security. This comes after the nudge from the SC and the continuous demand of the opposition parties. Opposition parties have said that the victim’s family members are being intimidated and the state government machinery is standing behind the accused and not the victim. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had sought a report from the UP government over security of the victim’s family and witnesses. An under fire Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras horror. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated at night near her home on September 30, despite protests from her family. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the steps taken to ensure security of the family of the victims and the witnesses in the case. The Yogi Adityanath government alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame it on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government also said that the hurried cremation of the victim’s body was done because of intelligence reports warning of possible large scale violence. Meanwhile, the UP police also arrested four people with alleged links to PFI this morning while they were on their way to Hathras. However, the Kerala Body Union of Working Journalists said that one of those arrested is a reporter and demanded his release. A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. Yogi Adityanath government has been facing fire over the incident from opposition parties that are demanding his resignation. Watch the full video for all the details.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.
