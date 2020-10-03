Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:35s - Published
Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him.

This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4.

Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act.

In a self-made video, Kumar claimed that he visited Hathras after he had tested negative.

Earlier, the AAP MLA from Kondli constituency announced that he had tested positive.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar had said that he would stay at home in isolation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered SIT probe into Hathras incident.

The time given to SIT to submit their report to CM has been extended by 10 days.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29.

Police informed that all four accused in the case have been arrested.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Law students write to CJI, seek action against guilty policemen in Hathras case

 510 law students from across the country have written a letter to Chief Justice of India demanding immediate action against the guilty officials, erring police..
IndiaTimes

India sees 88 rape cases a day; conviction rate below 30%

 On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by four upper caste men.
IndiaTimes

India reports over 30,000 rape cases every year; but conviction rate below 30%

 On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras by four upper caste men.
IndiaTimes
AAP MLA booked under Epidemic Act after meeting Hathras victim's family [Video]

AAP MLA booked under Epidemic Act after meeting Hathras victim's family

After Hathras police registered a case against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act, as he had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29. MLA in a self-made video claimed that he had only visited Hathras after he subsequently tested negative. Kuldeep Kumar said, "I got to know about the case through media. I have my report and I was tested negative to COVID-19 and then only I went to meet Hathras family. This is a false propaganda led by BJP and I condemn this act by them to save the accused. The whole Dalit community is hurt by it. BJP is trying to save accused. If Hathras police have reached to me for information regarding it, I would have showed them my negative report."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

Aam Aadmi Party Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India

COVID-positive AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar visits Hathras family flouting quarantine rules

 AAP MLA from Kondli Assembly constituency Kuldeep Kumar on September 29 tweeted that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Sunday, Kuldeep Kumar..
DNA
Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family [Video]

Hathars case: AAP delegation meets victim's family

Sanjay Singh-led delegation of Aam Aadmi Party leaders met the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras on October 05. Sanjay Singh said, "This incident showcases that in Yogi ji's administration, Uttar Pradesh is becoming a graveyard for daughters." After meeting the family, when Sanjay Singh was speaking to media, an unidentified person threw black ink over him and his delegation. 19-year-old Hathras girl was alleged gang-raped and succumbed to injuries. This led to series of visits by different political leaders to the victim's family.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Hathras: Attacked with ink, AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams 'coward' Yogi govt

 AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Rakhi Birla were attacked with black ink today in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old..
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Know caste calculus of ticket distribution by BJP-RJD-Congress

 BJP has released the first list of candidates on 27 seats of the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election 2020. RJD has so far announced the names of its..
DNA
Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP [Video]

Bihar elections 2020: BJP leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Kashmir: Terrorists attack BJP leader in Ganderbal, PSO killed in crossfire [Video]

Kashmir: Terrorists attack BJP leader in Ganderbal, PSO killed in crossfire

Militants attacked a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving his personal security guard dead. The militants shot at on Ghulam Qadir, a district vice president of the BJP, near his residence at Nunner in Ganderbal. In the retaliatory action by the security personnel, one militant was also killed. The wreath-laying ceremony of the killed constable Mohd Altaf was held in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Campaign to raise awareness about COVID measures in public places will start soon: Javadekar [Video]

Campaign to raise awareness about COVID measures in public places will start soon: Javadekar

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on October 07 briefed media over cabinet decisions. He said a campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19 measures in public places will be kicked off soon. He said,"Mask, social distancing and washing hands are the only weapons to remain safe, in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. Campaign to raise awareness about these measures in public places will be kicked off soon."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:19Published

Eye Opener: Trump aide Stephen Miller latest White House staffer to contract COVID-19

 President Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller is the latest in the White House to test positive for COVID-19 amid a recent outbreak. Also, President Trump..
CBS News
Starmer challenges PM on missing Covid tests [Video]

Starmer challenges PM on missing Covid tests

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged Boris Johnson on the nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases which went unreported in England in late September. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published

Kondli Kondli Town in Delhi, India


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Doctors, nursing staff of Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital protest over long-due salary [Video]

Doctors, nursing staff of Delhi's Hindu Rao hospital protest over long-due salary

Doctors and nursing staff staged protest in Delhi on October 07 over not getting salary since last few months. They held placards in their hands and raised slogans to demonstrate. One of the protesters said, "We have not got our salary for last 4 months and they are still saying that it will take two more months to clear our dues. They are renovating hospital's administration block but have no money for us. They have no facilities for doctors and also don't give any response to us when we question them." Another protestor said, "We are frustrated now as we have not got out salary for last 4 months and that's why we are on roads today. No one is listening to us."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:02Published
To fight pollution, Delhi Govt deploys anti-smog guns at construction sites [Video]

To fight pollution, Delhi Govt deploys anti-smog guns at construction sites

In order to fight pollution, anti-smog guns are being deployed at construction sites in the national capital. Machine controls pollution by spraying water particles in air. "Pollution increases in Delhi before winter starts, the construction sites adds to the pollution, so we use this machine 8-10 times in a day," said Ramesh Kumar, a technician. "Our first target is to reduce pollution due to dust, for which we have released guidelines. Anti-smog guns are being used at large construction sites, around 39 sites have been identified for the same," informed Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Safdarjung Hospital hospital in India

Hathras case: After Supreme Court query, security of victim’s family increased [Video]

Hathras case: After Supreme Court query, security of victim’s family increased

After the Supreme Court sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government over the security provided to the Hathras victim’s family, UP police has provided two policemen for to protect each family member of the victim. Late last night, ADG Moradabad met the victim’s family members and assured them about their security. This comes after the nudge from the SC and the continuous demand of the opposition parties. Opposition parties have said that the victim’s family members are being intimidated and the state government machinery is standing behind the accused and not the victim. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had sought a report from the UP government over security of the victim’s family and witnesses. An under fire Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it wanted an apex court-monitored CBI inquiry into the Hathras horror. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi''s Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. The victim was cremated at night near her home on September 30, despite protests from her family. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:45Published
Hathras case: What SC said; 4 people with ‘PFI link’ arrested l Latest updates [Video]

Hathras case: What SC said; 4 people with ‘PFI link’ arrested l Latest updates

The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it about the steps taken to ensure security of the family of the victims and the witnesses in the case. The Yogi Adityanath government alleged that a conspiracy was underway to defame it on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government also said that the hurried cremation of the victim’s body was done because of intelligence reports warning of possible large scale violence. Meanwhile, the UP police also arrested four people with alleged links to PFI this morning while they were on their way to Hathras. However, the Kerala Body Union of Working Journalists said that one of those arrested is a reporter and demanded his release. A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment. Yogi Adityanath government has been facing fire over the incident from opposition parties that are demanding his resignation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:52Published

Hathras case: Nirbhaya's lawyer Seema Kushwaha to represent victim's family in court

 Kushwaha has been in regular touch with the victim's family since her death at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
DNA
Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim’s family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case [Video]

Hathras: Rahul & Priyanka meet victim’s family; UP CM orders CBI probe in case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

AAP MLA booked for meeting kin of Hathras victim after testing Covid positive


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this

mrakcreation

Ak Creation Hathras Rape Case LIVE Updates: SIT Gets 10 More Days to Submit Status Report; Security Beefed Up for Victim's Kin… https://t.co/wlunFRXlSg 8 hours ago

rohshall

Salil Wadnerkar @Joydas I suspect foreign powers are behind killing of SSR, like they are behind hathras rape case, our economy con… https://t.co/7bt0BCrjP3 15 hours ago

Harry29397808

Harry RT @mauna_adiga: Rahul, Priyanka, Shashi taroor are so concerned about Hathras case. Rahul and Sashi both conveniently ignored the rape vic… 19 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh case: SC says can't occupy public space indefinitely | Oneindia News [Video]

Shaheen Bagh case: SC says can't occupy public space indefinitely | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: No red flag in accounts audit, Rhea's financial gain theory unproven; Sushant's family lawyer objects to 'faulty' forensic report; Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in drugs case;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:47Published
Hathras case: Ramdas Athawale announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim's family [Video]

Hathras case: Ramdas Athawale announces Rs 5 lakh aid to victim's family

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met the victim's family of Hathras alleged gang-rape case. Athawale announced to pay an aid of Rs. 5 lakh to the family. Athawale..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh [Video]

6-year-old dies during treatment after alleged rape in Aligarh

A 6-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died during treatment after she was allegedly raped in Aligarh. While speaking to ANI on October 06, Hathras SP, Vineet Jaiswal said, "A minor girl..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published