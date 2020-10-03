Hathras rape case: Covid-positive AAP MLA meets victim's kin, booked by cops

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him.

This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4.

Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act.

In a self-made video, Kumar claimed that he visited Hathras after he had tested negative.

Earlier, the AAP MLA from Kondli constituency announced that he had tested positive.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar had said that he would stay at home in isolation.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered SIT probe into Hathras incident.

The time given to SIT to submit their report to CM has been extended by 10 days.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29.

Police informed that all four accused in the case have been arrested.