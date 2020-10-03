Global  
 

Rahul & Priyanka to meet Hathras victim’s family, Smriti Irani slams 'politics'

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday were on their way to meet the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim.

This is the second time that the Congress leaders are attempting to meet the victim’s family.

Rahul and Priyanka were stopped briefly at Delhi Noida Delhi (DND) flyway.

Police reportedly informed the Congress delegation that only seven people, including Rahul and Priyanka, were allowed to meet the victim’s family.

Heavy deployment of police was seen at the DND flyway on Saturday afternoon.

BJP leader Smriti Irani took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Hathras.

Irani said Rahul’s visit to Hathras is inclined more towards politics and not towards justice.

Earlier on October 1, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped and detained at Yamuna Expressway while they were on their way to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim’s family.

An FIR was also lodged against Rahul and Priyanka.

Watch the full video for more details.


