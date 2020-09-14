Global  
 

Prime Minister says he wants a trade deal like Canada's

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to secure a trade deal likethat struck between the European Union and Canada.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' [Video]

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best [Video]

Boris: Everyone’s wishing Trump and Melania the best

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:32Published
Boris: The UK is always happy to do a great free trade deal [Video]

Boris: The UK is always happy to do a great free trade deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK wants a trade deal like Canada or Australia. Mr Johnson said "there's an opportunity for both sides to do well" as tensions over Brexit negotiations rise.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
PM on London lockdown: 'I don't rule out tougher action' [Video]

PM on London lockdown: 'I don't rule out tougher action'

During an interview with ITV News London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out taking "tougher action" to stop the spread of Covid in the capital.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal [Video]

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal

James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
Brexit briefing: 89 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 89 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Brexit: PM and EU chief to hold call over post-Brexit trade deal

 The final round of negotiations broke up without agreement, prompting calls for compromise.
BBC News
European Commission widens its horizons in crackdown on corruption and abuse of law [Video]

European Commission widens its horizons in crackdown on corruption and abuse of law

The issue of the rule of law has become a central issue in the European Union over the last decade. Up until recently, the spotlight was mainly on concerns over Hungary and Poland. But now the European Commission has decided to widen its horizons.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 19:48Published

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks [Video]

Ireland's concerns over potential collapse of Brexit talks

On the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, residents worry that customs on trade may again become a flashpoint for conflict.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published
Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Brexit Withdrawal Agreement cannot be undone

Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence [Video]

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published