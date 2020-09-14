Prime Minister says he wants a trade deal like Canada's

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK wants a trade deal like Canada or Australia. Mr Johnson said "there's an opportunity for both sides to do well" as tensions over Brexit negotiations rise.
During an interview with ITV News London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out taking "tougher action" to stop the spread of Covid in the capital.
James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible".
The issue of the rule of law has become a central issue in the European Union over the last decade. Up until recently, the spotlight was mainly on concerns over Hungary and Poland. But now the European Commission has decided to widen its horizons.View on euronews
Ursula von der Leyen has said that time is running out for an agreement to bestruck with the UK on a post-Brexit free trade deal. Mrs von der Leyen saidMargaret Thatcher had always insisted that the UK..
