Prime Minister says he wants a trade deal like Canada's

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to secure a trade deal likethat struck between the European Union and Canada.

European Commission widens its horizons in crackdown on corruption and abuse of law The issue of the rule of law has become a central issue in the European Union over the last decade. Up until recently, the spotlight was mainly on concerns over Hungary and Poland. But now the European Commission has decided to widen its horizons.View on euronews

The final round of negotiations broke up without agreement, prompting calls for compromise.

Brexit briefing: 89 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Cleverly: If EU show 'pragmatism' we can get a deal James Cleverly, MP for the Braintree Constituency, discusses the developments in the Brexit negotiations saying that if they display "pragmatism" then it should be "entirely possible".

PM on London lockdown: 'I don't rule out tougher action' During an interview with ITV News London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declined to say whether a London lockdown was imminent but did not rule out taking "tougher action" to stop the spread of Covid in the capital.

Boris: The UK is always happy to do a great free trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK wants a trade deal like Canada or Australia. Mr Johnson said "there's an opportunity for both sides to do well" as tensions over Brexit negotiations rise.

Boris: Everyone's wishing Trump and Melania the best Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wishes Donald and Melania Trump the best after the pair tested positive for coronavirus. Mr Johnson added that he spoke to the family of the US President in the wake of the news.

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.