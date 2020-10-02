Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19.

GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated the process would move forward as expected after Lee revealed his diagnosis.

However, Business Insider reports McConnell has not commented since Sen.

Tillis's announcement.