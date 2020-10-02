Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19.

GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated the process would move forward as expected after Lee revealed his diagnosis.

However, Business Insider reports McConnell has not commented since Sen.

Tillis's announcement.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Republicans say they'll push ahead with Supreme Court hearings despite Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's coronavirus diagnoses

Republicans say they won't let an outbreak of COVID-19 at the White House and on Capitol Hill stop...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

msfedor

mel RT @watercutter11: The coronavirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-19 an… 13 minutes ago

watercutter11

Frank The coronavirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-… https://t.co/ZGw3a0PM8m 34 minutes ago

DOGrannysaFreak

NoBody'sHome The new Supreme Court person has already had COVID-19, put her in office and she can rule everything? https://t.co/3WSfM7lUqs 56 minutes ago

bajasuz

suzann tucker The coronavirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-… https://t.co/KdfvocW0ti 1 hour ago

sakuzmum

Sue Bent RT @candies2639: “Chuck Schumer calls for A Halt!” Schumer: COVID-19 senators make Supreme Court hearings 'dangerous' - Business Insider ht… 1 hour ago

TechNewsTube

Tech News Tube The coronavirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-… https://t.co/RnL6l6GUJ0 1 hour ago

somepplrk

Karen Sanford RT @thomaskaine5: The #RepublicansVirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-… 2 hours ago

stoke27357

Jan Flowers The coronavirus infects the Supreme Court hearing as 2 Senate Judiciary Committee senators test positive for COVID-… https://t.co/aekNmTps6w 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation...

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat [Video]

David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat

Democratic strategist David Brown joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might impact the November elections.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 13:11Published
Alex Vogel weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Alex Vogel weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat

Former General Counsel for the National Republican Senatorial Committee Alex Vogel joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 10:51Published