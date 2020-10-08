Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

The GOP Has Far More Important Things To Do Than Help Tens Of Millions Of Americans

President Donald Trump has changed his thinking, and now says he wants a big stimulus bill passed before the general election on November 3rd.

Fed Chair Jay Powell also wants to see one passed and has warned that without one, the US economy's recovery will surely falter.

But the Republican-led Senate hasn't passed a new coronavirus relief bill since April 21st, and shows little signs of doing so before the election.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PhaedraXTeddy

Phaedra RT @russel_marcia: We need to drink more and good quality water. I had this problem all my life without being vegan. Holding the pee is not… 1 minute ago

DaBluestKnight

Bluest Knight @timesofindia This story embarrassed me. All of it. The fact that “threat calls” are happening is ridiculous and an… https://t.co/5ZyUkbuQ5A 3 minutes ago

Rach_Wright

Dr Rachel Bevins RT @WeAreARMA: Professor Graham Smith, chair of @TheSSTofficial, vlogs for #BoneJointWeek about why good musculoskeletal health is importan… 4 minutes ago

ArthurTerrySch

Arthur Terry School RT @actionhappiness: Now more than ever we need to focus on our most deeply held values and act on them. What things are most important to… 4 minutes ago

__babor

Osolobrugwehorebabor🏇🏇 RT @feyikemi_: Stop tweeting/retweeting his name. You're keeping him in the trend list. Leave the space for more important things. #SARSMUS… 5 minutes ago

helenem06

Helen Enser Morgan Ⓥ🌱🐇🐷🐮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 FIND SOMETHING YOU LOVE DOING 🦋 I know times are tough for so many of us at the moment, that’s why doing fun thing… https://t.co/MdpM9YCYVO 6 minutes ago

shemlord_

lorde RT @patangan_sean: If u feel drained or mentally fatigued, please take a break, don't mind all the pressure and expectations. Take a break… 6 minutes ago

Hottbowls

Take this bottle RT @toddmckinnon: Before I was a CEO, I made decisions faster. But now, I have the final call so I find myself pondering things more 🤔 I’m… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Doctors Address Dental Crisis: Say Pandemic Made Existing Problem Worse [Video]

Doctors Address Dental Crisis: Say Pandemic Made Existing Problem Worse

Millions of Americans can not afford to see a dentist right now. It was a part of a health crisis long before COVID and now with people losing their jobs and their insurance things are only getting..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:43Published