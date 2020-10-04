Biden goes for Georgia as Trump hits the rust belt

Global  
 

[NFA] Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump again attacked U.S. election mechanics on Tuesday, saying it would be “inappropriate” to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden.

Gavino Garay reports.

Trailing in national opinion polls, President Donald Trump once again went on the attack Tuesday - questioning the U.S. voting process.

Just before setting off to host rallies in three states, Trump told reporters it would be "inappropriate" to take extra time to count the tens of millions of ballots cast by mail in his race against Democrat Joe Biden.

TRUMP: "It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov.

3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don't believe that that's by our laws." Experts say it could take days or weeks to tally millions of mail-in ballots -- meaning a winner might not be declared the night of Nov.

3rd, when polls close.

Trump has repeatedly, without evidence, suggested that an increase in mail voting will lead to an increase in fraud, though election experts say that is rare in U.S. elections.

Trump then set off for Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

...beginning in Lansing, where he mocked former President Barack Obama's earlier stump speech Tuesday.

TRUMP: "But there's never been anything like this, in terms of enthusiasm, in terms of crowds.

I saw Obama this morning.

He had a couple of cars, they're honking their horns." OBAMA: "Our current president, he whines that 60 minutes is too tough." Obama was back on the campaign trial in Orlando, Florida and pulled no punches.

OBAMA: "COVID COVID COVID, he's complaining.

He's jealous of COVID's media coverage." Meanwhile, Biden headed to traditional Republican territory - visiting Georgia - which has not supported a Democrat in a U.S. presidential election since 1992.

BIDEN: "Has the heart of this nation turned to stone?

I don't think so.

I refuse to believe it.

I know this country.

I know our people.

And I know we can unite and heal this nation." Voters also heard from first lady Melania Trump in Pennsylvania.

MELANIA TRUMP: "I do not always agree [with] the way he says things.

But it is important to him that he speak directly to the people he serves." Democrats are voting early in greater numbers than Republicans this year, but some states do not allow officials to even begin counting ballots until the polls close on election day.

More than 68.5 million votes have been cast so far, approaching half the total 2016 vote.




