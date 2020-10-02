Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Greek Armenians hold rally in Thessaloniki and offer prayers

Global  
 

A large demonstration was held in Thessaloniki on Saturday (October 2) by members of the Greek Armenian community in a show of solidarity with Armenia.

A large demonstration was held in Thessaloniki on Saturday (October 2) by members of the Greek Armenian community in a show of solidarity with Armenia.

Armenia's long-running conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan has escalated in recent days over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is ethnically Armenian but lies within Azerbaijan's borders.

Video shows hundreds taking part in a vigil on Saturday for recent Armenian casualties.

On Saturday, the BBC reported that a missile fired by Azeri forces had struck Stepanakert, the largest city in Nagorno-Karabakh.




