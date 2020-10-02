Global  
 

Possibly Exposed To COVID-19 Himself, Chris Wallace Fumes At Trump Family's Behavior

After the debacle known as the first debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, moderator Chris Wallace had some strong words for his own viewers.

According to Business Insider, the 'Fox News Sunday' urged viewers on Friday to 'wear the damn mask' after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Business Insider reports Wallace said that at the debate, the first family took off their masks, going against the strict guidelines in place.


