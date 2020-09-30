Global  
 

Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate

Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family.

Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in Cleveland early enough to get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the debate.

There was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns.


