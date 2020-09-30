NFL postpones Chiefs, Patriots game

Global  
 

The NFL has postponed Sunday's scheduled game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after players for both teams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

UPBUT NOW - WE WANT TOGO BACK TO THE OTHERBIG BREAKING NEWSSTORY WE'RE FOLLOWINGHERE AT 5:00.THE NFL POSTPONINGTOMORROW'S CHIEFS-PATRIOTS GAME AFTERPLAYERS FOR BOTH TEAMSTESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.41 ACTION SPORTSREPORTER HAYLEY LEWISJOINS US WITH WHAT WEKNOW ABOUT BOTH TEAMS- AND THOSE POSITIVETESTS.THAT'S RIGHT GABBYACCORDING TO ESPN'SADAM SCEFTER PATRIOTSQUARTERBACK CAMNEWTON AND CHIEFSPRACTICE SQUAD QBJORDAN TAY-AH-MOO HAVEBOTH TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19IN RESPONSE THE NFL HASPOSTPONED SUNDAYSGAME AT ARROWHEADAND THAT'S WHERE WEFIND SPORTS REPORTERAARON LADDARRON WHATS THELATEST ON THISPOSTPONMENT AND WHATDOES IT MEAN FOR THECHIEFS MOVINGFORWARD?Chiefs confirm to 41 ActionNews the practice facility hasbeen closed out of anabundance of caution.Patriots QB Cam Newton andChiefs practice squad QBJordan Ta'amu placed onreserve/COVID-19 list.NFL says game could beplayed Monday or TuesdayPatriots remain in NewEngland -- originally scheduledto leave today at noonToday's test results will drivethe boat on what schedulingchanges need to be made, nospread = game sooner ratherthan later.Tuesday game could put KCgauntlet of 3 games in 10days.Ta'amu was emulating Cam inChiefs practice this weekBACK TO YOU AT TSTATION HAYLEYTHANK YOU AARONWE WILL CHECK IN WITHYOU LATER ON IN SPORTSFOR THE LATEST ON TH




