NFL postpones Chiefs, Patriots game Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:59s - Published 41 seconds ago NFL postpones Chiefs, Patriots game The NFL has postponed Sunday's scheduled game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, after players for both teams reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. 0

Chiefs confirm to 41 ActionNews the practice facility hasbeen closed out of anabundance of caution.Patriots QB Cam Newton andChiefs practice squad QBJordan Ta'amu placed onreserve/COVID-19 list.NFL says game could beplayed Monday or TuesdayPatriots remain in NewEngland -- originally scheduledto leave today at noonToday's test results will drivethe boat on what schedulingchanges need to be made, nospread = game sooner ratherthan later.Tuesday game could put KCgauntlet of 3 games in 10days.Ta'amu was emulating Cam inChiefs practice this week




