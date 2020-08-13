B-town divas spotted in tinseltown

Actor John Abraham along with filmmaker Mohit Suri was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. John wore black attire while Suri was seen in casual look. Both were happily posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her white attire. Urvashi Rautela also spotted outside a cafe in Juhu. She looked cute in her dress. Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry was snapped in Bandra. She was holding a cute dog and clicked for the paparazzi.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Dutt at his house after Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. Ranbir and Alia were spotted together at Dutt’s house. Ranbir has played Sanjay Dutt’s role in the film Sanju while Alia has worked with Dutt in the upcoming movie Sadak 2. Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at various places in Mumbai. Celebs were seen stepping out of the house with precautions, wearing masks. Tiger Shroff and Ekta Kapoor were spotted in Juhu at separate locations. Malaika Arora was also seen at a salon in Mumbai. Angrezi Medium actor Radhika Madan was seen at the Maddock films office. R Madhavan was seen at the Mumbai airport.
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Pali Hill area in Mumbai's Bandra on October 04. She was seen in all black gym attire with high ponytail and paired it with white shoes. Nimrat will be next seen in film 'Atrangi Re' on work front. On the other side, actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avitesh Dubbing Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area. He will be next seen in film 'Rambo'. Actor Zayed Abbas Khan was spotted outside Foodhall in Bandra. He was seen along with his family.
Aditya Chopra decides to postpone the YRF 50 celebrations, would now wait for the theatres to open before the big announcement. Satyamev Jayate 2 starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead and directed by Milap Zaveri to release on Eid'21 For more scoops from Bollywood, you keep an eye out on Desimartini
Bombay Bombay High Court granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drug case related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput on personal bond of Rs 1 lakh on October 07. Court has forbid her from travelling abroad without permission and also directed her to mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport and to inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai. Rhea was sent to Mumbai's Byculla Jail on Sep 09, a day after she was arrested in the case. Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and housekeeper Dipesh Sawant have also been granted bail by Bombay High Court. However, High Court rejected bail plea of Showik Chakraborty and Abdul Basit Parihar. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested all of them in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get through that period. "We lost wickets. I think Mumbai bowled really well. As a top-order we didn't manage to counteract their opening bowling well enough to get through that period," said Buttler. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took a jibe at former state minister Devendra Fadnavis over Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh asked if Devendra Fadnavis will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Deshmukh alleged Pandey of defaming Mumbai and Maharashtra police during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Fadnavis is BJP’s election in-charge for Bihar Assembly polls. Deshmukh has also ordered a probe into “conspiracy to defame Maharashtra”. The state home minister blamed BJP for defaming the Mumbai police in Sushant’s death probe. Deshmukh asked BJP to apologize for defaming Maharashtra. Mumbai police’s cybercrime unit submitted a report over the creation of fake accounts to defame the police. The report said at least 80,000 fake accounts were created on social media to defame Mumbai police. Watch the full video for more details.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Wednesday. Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted among others. Aditya Roy Kapoor was spotted in Pali hill and Tiger Shroff was seen at a Juhu dubbing studio. Farah Khan Kunder was spotted outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Farah Khan was also seen offering a mask to one of the photographers. Abhishek Bachchan was snapped while he was walking down a road.Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Watch the full video for more.
