The Scottsdale Police Department has located a former MLB pitcher accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Friday evening.

Haeger pitched in the majors from 2006-2010

Former MLB pitcher Charles Haeger, sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix...