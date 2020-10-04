Alabama bests Texas A&M in home opener

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

And one interception.

Alabama fans are excited to be back in bryant denney.

And the home team didn't dissappoint.

Lets' go to max cohan who spent the day in t-town as bama hosts texas a&m.

In their 52-24 victory over texas a&m today -- the crimson's pass game exploded for over 400 yards -- and despite winning by four scores -- head coach nick saban said there's work to be done..

Trt: 1:32 nick saban - head coach, alabama football "now there are a lot of things that we need to clean up.

We made some mental errors on defense that led to big plays, whether they were alignments or not adjusting to motion correctly.

On saturday, the crimson tide were held to just 109 rushing yards -- but still managed to score 54 points.

Coach saban says quarterback mac jones has been able to step up and make the big plays, recording two passing touchdowns over 75 yards against a&m.

"and mac is certainly doing a good job of that.

Mac is playing very well, but that's really what we expect him to do, and i think his poise has been really good so far this year as well."

The tides pass game was on fire today with mac jones throwing for 435 yards and four touchdowns with john met- chee and jaylen waddle each exceeding 140 receiving yards.

Obviously, john metchie iii, jaylen waddle and all played really, really well, and i thought mac played really well in the game and kept his poise..all and all this is a great win for us, and we had a lot of respect for this team, so i am kind of proud of our players for what they did.

I think in 24 hours we need to go to work on what we need to improve on cause there are a lot of things to clean up."

Next week the crimson tide travels to oxford mississippi where they'll take one ole miss.

In tuscaloosa, max cohan, waay 31 news.

