Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: - Toofani seniors are more powerful than Salman Khan.

After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to know which celebrities will be a part of the show this year and we finally have a probable list of contestants! Enjoy the video and stay tuned to Desimartini for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:33Published
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him. On the other hand, superstar Salman Khan is ready to venture into web series with his production house Salman Khan Films. Watch Daily Punch to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46Published
Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting. He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers. Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai. Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.