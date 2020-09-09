Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: - Toofani seniors are more powerful than Salman Khan.

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:09s
Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier.

Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days.

Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected.

Radhe Maa was only there to give her blessings.


Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: These Celebs Are Most Likely To Be Locked Up In The BB House This Year

After a super successful 13th season of the most loved reality show, host Salman Khan is returning to our television screens with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14. Well, fans have eagerly been waiting to know which celebrities will be a part of the show this year and we finally have a probable list of contestants! Enjoy the video and stay tuned to Desimartini for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:33
Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police [Video]

Daily Punch: Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him. On the other hand, superstar Salman Khan is ready to venture into web series with his production house Salman Khan Films. Watch Daily Punch to know more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:46
Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan [Video]

Fly high! Kashmiri youth to feature in web series produced by Salman Khan

Big moment has arrived for a youth, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Ummer Khan, earlier worked in TV serials is now set to be featured in a web series, which is being produced by Bollywood action hunk Salman Khan. Ummer quit his engineering job to pursue his passion and dream of acting. He belongs to a teacher family, Ummer's parents both are teachers. Khan decided to pursue acting career after he was chosen as Mr. Personality at a fresher's party in his college. He received an offer to feature in Punjabi albums, which he did along with his studies. He moved to Delhi to pursue an acting course, and then landed in Mumbai. Ummer also played many roles and one of the most watched soap operas on television, 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2'. It was in just a span of four years, since he finished his engineering course, he has worked in a Tamil film, and featured in Crime Patrol show and now is shooting for a web series that Salman Khan is producing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:24

Live updates: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere

After the successful 13th season of Bigg Boss, the reality show is back with a bang with its 14th...
IndiaTimes

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: What do you guys feel about Toofani Seniors, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan's role in the show ? — vote now

Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan have an important role to play in the Bigg Boss 14...
Bollywood Life


DcunhaShweta

shweta RT @VootSelect: #BiggBoss14 ke Seniors hai ready to challenge the new contestants! Kaun dega unko takkar? Stream #BBLikeABoss tonight on #V… 9 seconds ago

FanOfSid2

Zain RT @PinkvillaTelly: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: #NikkiTamboli tries to 'woo' #SidharthShukla leaving #HinaKhan and #GauaharKhan impressed… 18 seconds ago

monsternags

Mr.Nags RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere Live Updates: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan are the 'Toofani Seniors' #BiggB… 6 minutes ago


Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets [Video]

Bigg Boss 14- Salman Khan gives glimpse of his look from the sets

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44
Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Everything new about Salman Khan’s show this season

It’s almost time for Bigg Boss 14 and before we witness the grand premiere of the new season we tell you everything that has changed on show with this brand new season. Check out all the major..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32
Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house [Video]

Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss house

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returns as host of the reality show Bigg Boss on October 3.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01