Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: - Toofani seniors are more powerful than Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 14 ya begun with the grand premier.

Salman Khan introduced toofani seniors Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla in the house for the next 14 days.

Toofani seniors gave direct entry to eight contestants and rest four contestants got rejected.

Radhe Maa was only there to give her blessings.