Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world

Brigid Kosgei defied the rain and the gloom to defend her London Marathontitle around a sodden St James’s Park. The 26-year-old world record holdercomfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the worldchampion, who was eventually pipped for second by America’s Sarah Hall.
A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill.
A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill.

Anchor Hanover's wellness coordinator, Emma Wright, said the event was important for the wellbeing of staff and residents amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon.
The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap's Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon.

The royal has been Patron of the charity since 200.
The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”. The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.
The Duke of Sussex catches up with a group of Invictus Games competitors,telling them their resilience is an inspiration during the coronaviruspandemic. Jen Warren (UK), Bruno Guevremont (Canada), Mark Reidy (Australia)and team captain JJ Chalmers (UK), recently took part in the At Home SuperheroTri - a sports competition held in the UK for anyone with a disability, whichthis year was held virtually.
The Duke of Sussex people in Los Angeles who are running the London Marathonvirtually today. Harry is the patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.Chudney Espiritu, a cancer survivor, has run the..
