Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world

Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world

Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world

Invictus Games medallist Sally Orange runs it in the London Eye while 87-year-old Ken Jones took to the streets for his 40th London Marathon run.


Brigid Kosgei interview after defending her London Marathon title [Video]

Brigid Kosgei interview after defending her London Marathon title

Brigid Kosgei defied the rain and the gloom to defend her London Marathontitle around a sodden St James’s Park. The 26-year-old world record holdercomfortably won her duel with fellow Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich, the worldchampion, who was eventually pipped for second by America’s Sarah Hall.

Care home staff take part in virtual London Marathon [Video]

Care home staff take part in virtual London Marathon

A care home is taking part in the virtual London Marathon with its staff collectively running 26.2 miles on a treadmill. Anchor Hanover’s wellness coordinator, Emma Wright, said the event was important for the wellbeing of staff and residents amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon [Video]

Countess of Wessex joins Mencap runner for London Marathon

The Countess of Wessex joined Tomas Cardillo-Zallo, a member of Mencap’s Learning Disability Running team, for the first 1.5 miles of his virtual London Marathon. The royal has been Patron of the charity since 200. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

London Marathon 2020: More than 45,000 runners take part

 The race was due to take place on 26 April but was pushed back to October as the UK went into lockdown.
BBC News

Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping [Video]

Harry: I hope Netflix Paralympics documentary helps gets rid of stereotyping

The Duke Of Sussex has said he hopes the stories of Paralympians detailed innew Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix help to get rid of “stereotyping andpreconceptions”. The film details the history of the Paralympic Games andfeatures interviews with athletes including GB star Jonnie Peacock, as well asHarry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured servicemen and women.

Harry praises 'resilience' of Invictus Games competitors [Video]

Harry praises 'resilience' of Invictus Games competitors

The Duke of Sussex catches up with a group of Invictus Games competitors,telling them their resilience is an inspiration during the coronaviruspandemic. Jen Warren (UK), Bruno Guevremont (Canada), Mark Reidy (Australia)and team captain JJ Chalmers (UK), recently took part in the At Home SuperheroTri - a sports competition held in the UK for anyone with a disability, whichthis year was held virtually.

London Marathon 2020: The rivals, the virtual runners, coverage details and more

BBC Local News: London -- All you need to know about a marathon like no other as Eliud Kipchoge and...
BBC Local News - Published


Harry meets marathon runners in LA [Video]

Harry meets marathon runners in LA

The Duke of Sussex people in Los Angeles who are running the London Marathonvirtually today. Harry is the patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.Chudney Espiritu, a cancer survivor, has run the..

Harry wishes London Marathon runners good luck [Video]

Harry wishes London Marathon runners good luck

The Duke of Sussex, who is patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust,wishes people good luck and praises participants for providing a “lifeline”for vulnerable people amid the pandemic by..

London Marathon charity single released [Video]

London Marathon charity single released

Mencap, the official charity of the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon, isreleasing “Side by Side”, a marathon anthem co-created by people with alearning disability to help bring people together for..

