Cineworld, Owner Of Regal Cinemas, Says Its Considering Temporary Closure Of US, UK Theaters Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:34s - Published 47 seconds ago Cineworld, Owner Of Regal Cinemas, Says Its Considering Temporary Closure Of US, UK Theaters The delayed release of the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" has led to a painful choice for a major theater chain. Amy Johnson reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cineworld considering closing all U.S., UK cinemas



Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 44 minutes ago Kern County says state needs to communicate better on COVID-19 guidelines



Kern County Public Health news briefing caused many on social media to express frustration after County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop detailed what he called a new penalty being placed on.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:37 Published 3 weeks ago