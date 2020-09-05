After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters.

CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the spring of 2021.

More than a dozen major films have either been delayed or skipped theaters altogether and gone digital, as in the case of Disney's 'Mulan.'

Last month, Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020 as revenue plunged by 67%.