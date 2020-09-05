Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s - Published
After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters.

CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the spring of 2021.

More than a dozen major films have either been delayed or skipped theaters altogether and gone digital, as in the case of Disney's 'Mulan.'

Last month, Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020 as revenue plunged by 67%.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ delayed to 2021 https://t.co/7U3spRSZhA 42 seconds ago

zabackj

Jonathan Zaback Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021 | ⁦@USATODAY⁩ https://t.co/gN6MrCCO0o 19 minutes ago

seejaycuervo

See Jay Crow RT @usatodaylife: Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021 https://t.co/GDr2aYkIug 38 minutes ago

icebergslim1047

icey 💯🇺🇸 ✊🏾 Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021. https://t.co/SO3aIrihPA 1 hour ago

OneNewsWatch

One News Watch In the news today: Cineworld cinema chain Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time… https://t.co/ZeCuohzPAT 1 hour ago

Z5cathy

cathy RT @screenrant: Regal Cinemas to Re-Close All Theaters After #NoTimeToDie is Delayed to April 2021 https://t.co/eITiBrifff https://t.co/GYP… 2 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Regal considers closing all U.S. theaters after new Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed to 2021 https://t.co/GDr2aYkIug 2 hours ago

ArthurG31943188

Arthur Green Regal Cinemas Closing All U.S. Theaters After No Time to Die Delay #SmartNews -Well here we go again,a movie I’ve b… https://t.co/jIruuyKA6i 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Regal Cinemas Enhancing Theater Experience Ahead of NYC Reopening [Video]

Regal Cinemas Enhancing Theater Experience Ahead of NYC Reopening

While some states have allowed movie theaters to reopen, New York has yet to rescind its shutdown orders. In anticipation of reopening, however, Regal Cinemas hopes to elevate the in-theater experience..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:30Published
Beat The Heat: Regal Cinemas Reopens in El Dorado Hills and Placerville [Video]

Beat The Heat: Regal Cinemas Reopens in El Dorado Hills and Placerville

Regal Cinemas has reopened theaters in El Dorado Hills and Placerville for the first time in moths,

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:34Published