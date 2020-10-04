Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:03s - Published 3 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at own goals from a number of sports that had opposing fans laughing and the culprits cringing.

You're supposed to score in the other team's net!

Top 10 Most Embarrassing Times Players Scored On Themselves

You're supposed to score in the other team's net!

For this list, we’ll be looking at own goals from a number of sports that had opposing fans laughing and the culprits cringing.

Our countdown includes Lee Dixon, Jordan Staal, Chris Brass, and more!