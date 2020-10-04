Time To Move On? Here's How To Rent Your Own Place

If it's time you should be moving into your own place, having time to prepare is your best friend.

According to Business Insider, getting into your own rental isn't cheap, and it's not necessarily easy, either.

The average one-bedroom apartment in the US rents for $1,621 per month.

That could make for about $4,863 due at move-in for an apartment with a security deposit worth two months' rent.

Before you go applying to landlords, figure out how much you can afford to spend on rent.