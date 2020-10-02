ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES Movie - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer

Global  
 

ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES Movie Trailer HD - From Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”) comes the fantasy adventure “Roald Dahl’s The Witches.” The film stars Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (“Les Misérable,” “Ocean’s 8”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Help,” “The Shape of Water”), Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (“The Hunger Games” films, “The Lovely Bones”), with Kristin Chenoweth (TV’s “Glee” and “BoJack Horseman”) and award-winning comedy legend Chris Rock.

Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno (TV’s “Atlanta”) also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick (“Holmes & Watson”).


TjerkMuller

Tjerk Muller @LouisatheLast Speaking of witches... the trailer for the remake of the Roald Dahl movie is out. https://t.co/734aSaAwKn 16 minutes ago

MiyakoBunny

MiyakoAkira I’m kind of excited that they’re doing a remake of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches” movie because it’s one of my all time… https://t.co/RgSfzBFe67 1 hour ago

seaweedanxiety

Lakes 4 President (but spooky) 👻🗳🦂 roald dahl is dead and I don’t necessarily have any problem with this new the witches movie but my question is who… https://t.co/WLJaPI9e4J 5 hours ago

NickNoir11

Nick Noir @gatewaypundit Why do all these crazy Democrats look like the witches from the Roald Dahl movie where they're all w… https://t.co/GvGEEhN0Cc 6 hours ago

theversion

What to Stream | The Version RT @theversion: How you can watch new Warner Bros movie The Witches in the UK #TheWitches #RoaldDahl #HBOmax #WarnerBros @roald_dahl https… 6 hours ago

FilmBookJoseph

Sam Joseph ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES (2020) Movie Trailer: Anne Hathaway is a Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ Dark Comedy Film https://t.co/p44T3TmxvA 6 hours ago

FilmBookWilliam

William Karrington ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES (2020) Movie Trailer: Anne Hathaway is a Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ Dark Comedy Film https://t.co/mE0SH526gl 6 hours ago

theversion

What to Stream | The Version How you can watch new Warner Bros movie The Witches in the UK #TheWitches #RoaldDahl #HBOmax #WarnerBros… https://t.co/NiJ7oW4xpI 8 hours ago


