ROALD DAHL'S THE WITCHES Movie - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer

Tjerk Muller @LouisatheLast Speaking of witches... the trailer for the remake of the Roald Dahl movie is out. https://t.co/734aSaAwKn 16 minutes ago

MiyakoAkira I’m kind of excited that they’re doing a remake of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches” movie because it’s one of my all time… https://t.co/RgSfzBFe67 1 hour ago

Lakes 4 President (but spooky) 👻🗳🦂 roald dahl is dead and I don’t necessarily have any problem with this new the witches movie but my question is who… https://t.co/WLJaPI9e4J 5 hours ago

Nick Noir @gatewaypundit Why do all these crazy Democrats look like the witches from the Roald Dahl movie where they're all w… https://t.co/GvGEEhN0Cc 6 hours ago

Sam Joseph ROALD DAHL’S THE WITCHES (2020) Movie Trailer: Anne Hathaway is a Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ Dark Comedy Film https://t.co/p44T3TmxvA 6 hours ago