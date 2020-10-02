The Witches Movie (2020) - Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci

Global  
 

The Witches Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Reimagining Roald Dahl's beloved story for a modern audience, Oscar-winning director Robert Zemeckis's visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Octavia Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis.

As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort.

Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch (Anne Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe -- undercover -- to carry out her nefarious plans.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno, Codie-Lei Eastick release date October 22, 2020 (on HBO MAX)


'The Witches,' Starring Anne Hathaway, Will Skip Theaters & Launch on HBO Max This Month

The highly anticipated remake of The Witches was supposed to hit theaters this month, but the movie...
Check out the official trailer for the HBO Max fantasy comedy movie The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis. It stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock and Jahzir Kadeem..

The new trailer for Roald Dahl’s The Witches has been released. The film starsAnne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci.

