Pelosi says making progress on virus aid bill

[ NFA ] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill [NFA] U.S. Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday introduced a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill, far below the $1 trillion they sought just weeks ago. Gavino Garay has more.

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit [NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause [NFA] U.S. health officials tried to reassure the public Wednesday after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president’s positive coronavirus test could change the dynamic and produce an agreement on additional pandemic relief, but a..

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she thinks testing in the Capitol is "better than what's at the White House."

The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, October 4, 2020, on "Face the Nation."

Pelosi, second in the line of succession, also said she is receiving information about Mr. Trump's health status from the media, not the White House.

