Pelosi says making progress on virus aid bill

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:37s - Published
[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from a pandemic that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work.

Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing on Capitol Hill

 Pelosi, second in the line of succession, also said she is receiving information about Mr. Trump's health status from the media, not the White House.
CBS News

Transcript: Nancy Pelosi on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that aired Sunday, October 4, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Pelosi says she's confident in virus testing protocols on Capitol Hill

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she thinks testing in the Capitol is "better than what's at the White House."
CBS News

As Trump’s Diagnosis Spooks G.O.P., Pelosi Projects Optimism on Stimulus Deal

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the president’s positive coronavirus test could change the dynamic and produce an agreement on additional pandemic relief, but a..
NYTimes.com

Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause [Video]

Officials offer reassurance after AstraZeneca pause

[NFA] U.S. health officials tried to reassure the public Wednesday after AstraZeneca suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early rollout. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published
DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit [Video]

DOJ moves to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday defended his office's intervention in a defamation lawsuit by a woman who accused President Donald Trump of raping her, when it moved the case to federal court and sought to install its own lawyers to replace Trump's private legal team. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill [Video]

Senate GOP offers scaled-back coronavirus bill

[NFA] U.S. Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday introduced a $300 billion coronavirus aid bill, far below the $1 trillion they sought just weeks ago. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached [Video]

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour. Colette..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough [Video]

Pelosi says $1.3 trillion WH offer not enough

[NFA] President Donald Trump is willing to sign a $1.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Friday, but Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:31Published
Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding [Video]

Trump holds up virus aid to block election funding

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Thursday said his team was rejecting Democrats' bid to include funds for the U.S. Postal Service and shore up election infrastructure in a new coronavirus relief bill,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published