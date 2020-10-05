Sunday Sports wrap

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

The second week of s-e-c football is in the books.... waay 31's max cohan joins us to tell us about who made an impact this weekend... yesterday was not a good day for auburn -- the tigers went into their game against georgia ranked seventh in the nation and left the peach state with only two field goals to show as they fell to the bulldogs 27 to 6.

After the game -- head coach guz malzahn said his team will learn from the loss and move forward.

"you know our guys competed in the second half, but we didn't get it done.

This will be a learning experience for our team.

I will say this, we'll continue to get better, we'll learn from this.

We've got eight sec games left i think we have the potential to have a lot of improvement and we will improve."

While the tigers didn't have the best day -- it was a career day for muscle shoals native jordyn peters who registered 13 total tackles in the loss.

A career high for the defensive back -- peters surpassed his 2019 tackle total in just four quarters saturday.

