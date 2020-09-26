Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

While speaking to media in Mumbai on October 05, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut spoke on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case (Sushant Singh Rajput death case) of suicide.

He said, "Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government, Thackeray family and Mumbai Police.

If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we are speechless." "It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena," Raut added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Noida Police [Video]

Noida Police

After massive outrage over an Uttar Pradesh policeman manhandling Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, now the Noida police has issued an apology and also launched a probe into the incident. Priyanka Gandhi had to face UP cops who were stationed at Delhi-Noida border on Saturday, was seen protecting party workers when police were thrashing them to prevent them from crossing over to Uttar Pradesh. An image soon went viral, where a cop could be seen grabbing the Congress leader’s kurta to restrain her. The picture led to massive outrage with people across the spectrum condemning the incident. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked if there are no female policemen in Uttar Pradesh. The Noida police later released a statement saying that they regret the incident that happened at the DND flyway while handling an unruly crowd and added that a probe had been initiated under a senior lady officer. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi had been allowed to proceed to Hathras to meet the victim’s kin by the UP police after their failed attempt on Thursday. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:14Published
Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt [Video]

Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police over the Hathras case. Raut said that the media should be allowed to visit the village to bring out facts. "I don't know why media was not allowed to enter Hathras. Media was forced to cover when an actor's illegal office was demolished. However, this case involves the rape and murder of a girl. They are not letting anyone speak to victim's family members. If government hasn't done anything wrong, media should be allowed to visit the village and bring out the facts," the Shiv Sena MP said. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on September 14. The girl succumbed to her injuries on September 29, leading to nationwide protests. The family of the victim had accused UP police of performing her last rites without their consent. The state government had imposed Section 144 in Hathras and the entry in the village was banned.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:22Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

Indian star Akshay Kumar acknowledges Bollywood's drug 'problem'

 NEW DELHI - Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar acknowledged on Saturday a drug problem within India's film industry, following a growing narcotics probe surrounding..
WorldNews
Sushant case | Can't rule out murder only over AIIMS report: Supreme Court lawyer [Video]

Sushant case | Can't rule out murder only over AIIMS report: Supreme Court lawyer

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:55Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India


Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation Premier investigating agency of India

CBI recovers Rs 50 lakh from premises searched in corruption case related to Cong leader DK Shivakumar

 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in the case that pertains to amassing of..
IndiaTimes
BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials [Video]

BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla on night of October 04 was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday. West Bengal unit of BJP has accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. BJP's central observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published

Retired CBI officer among two arrested in Rs 25-lakh bribery case

 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested two people including its former SP NMP Sinha and registered a case against six accused in a Rs 25..
DNA

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai restaurants reopen after gap of 6 months [Video]

Mumbai restaurants reopen after gap of 6 months

On October 05, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars started reopening in Mumbai. They were closed for more than 6 months in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The services are resuming with 50% capacity from today. According to Maharashtra government guidelines, only asymptomatic person is allowed inside a bar or hotel and all the food joints have been mandated to follow COVID precautionary measures.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Celebs step out in tinseltown wearing masks [Video]

Celebs step out in tinseltown wearing masks

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Pali Hill area in Mumbai's Bandra on October 04. She was seen in all black gym attire with high ponytail and paired it with white shoes. Nimrat will be next seen in film 'Atrangi Re' on work front. On the other side, actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avitesh Dubbing Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area. He will be next seen in film 'Rambo'. Actor Zayed Abbas Khan was spotted outside Foodhall in Bandra. He was seen along with his family.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Medical School,Hospital and Public Medical Research University based in New Delhi,India


Mumbai Police Mumbai Police Police department of the city of Mumbai

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister [Video]

Sushant case: ‘Death or suicide…CBI should reveal’, says Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:43Published
Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case [Video]

Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months. Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

COVID-19 updates today: India sees 74,442 new cases, 903 deaths

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,55,722 active cases, 11,49,603 cured and discharged cases and 38,084 deaths.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on AIIMS report

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reacted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

Justice39361420

Justice For Sushant Nation plz rise up for sushant. Cz the whole matter is suppressed. What Abt not mentioning the time of death in PM… https://t.co/o4ZMtn4n0V 2 days ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #AnilDeshmukh: #Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the #CBI should soon make public its inqui… https://t.co/nnx5MTrF9v 2 days ago

VIVEK_POTE300

मराठी विवेक RT @htTweets: Maharashtra home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP trained guns on the CBI, which is probing #SushantSinghRajput’s death, saying peop… 3 days ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Maharashtra home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP trained guns on the CBI, which is probing #SushantSinghRajput’s death, s… https://t.co/Uj8GwSeTVP 3 days ago

AsaMumbai

ASA Maharashtra RT @deepalisalve12: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is saying that, we are awaiting the report of CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh Raj… 6 days ago

deepalisalve12

Deepali Salve🐦 Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is saying that, we are awaiting the report of CBI inquiry for Sushant Singh… https://t.co/c2U8aivQ30 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13? [Video]

Daily Punch: Did Rhea Chakraborty Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On June 13?

Sushant Singh Rajput death case flared up once again as BJP’s Mumbai secretary claims that there are eyewitnesses who have seen Rhea with the actor on the night of June 13. He said he is ready to..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:57Published
Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar [Video]

Amid politics over Sushant’s death, actor’s father meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meeting comes as the opposition parties have been accusing the ruling BJP-JDU combine of politicising the actor’s..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:50Published
‘CBI should probe Sushant Singh’s death’: Ramdas Athawale on NCB’s drug angle [Video]

‘CBI should probe Sushant Singh’s death’: Ramdas Athawale on NCB’s drug angle

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in support with Sushant Singh’s family, said the CBI should investigate the death of actor first. Athwale was speaking on the current NCB probe of big Bollywood actors..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:37Published