Sushant death case: 'If CBI inquiry not being trusted, then we're speechless,' says Sanjay Raut

After massive outrage over an Uttar Pradesh policeman manhandling Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, now the Noida police has issued an apology and also launched a probe into the incident. Priyanka Gandhi had to face UP cops who were stationed at Delhi-Noida border on Saturday, was seen protecting party workers when police were thrashing them to prevent them from crossing over to Uttar Pradesh. An image soon went viral, where a cop could be seen grabbing the Congress leader’s kurta to restrain her. The picture led to massive outrage with people across the spectrum condemning the incident. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had asked if there are no female policemen in Uttar Pradesh. The Noida police later released a statement saying that they regret the incident that happened at the DND flyway while handling an unruly crowd and added that a probe had been initiated under a senior lady officer. Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi had been allowed to proceed to Hathras to meet the victim’s kin by the UP police after their failed attempt on Thursday. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police over the Hathras case. Raut said that the media should be allowed to visit the village to bring out facts. "I don't know why media was not allowed to enter Hathras. Media was forced to cover when an actor's illegal office was demolished. However, this case involves the rape and murder of a girl. They are not letting anyone speak to victim's family members. If government hasn't done anything wrong, media should be allowed to visit the village and bring out the facts," the Shiv Sena MP said. A 19-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in Hathras on September 14. The girl succumbed to her injuries on September 29, leading to nationwide protests. The family of the victim had accused UP police of performing her last rites without their consent. The state government had imposed Section 144 in Hathras and the entry in the village was banned.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Manish Shukla on night of October 04 was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday. West Bengal unit of BJP has accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter. BJP's central observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.
On October 05, hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars started reopening in Mumbai. They were closed for more than 6 months in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The services are resuming with 50% capacity from today. According to Maharashtra government guidelines, only asymptomatic person is allowed inside a bar or hotel and all the food joints have been mandated to follow COVID precautionary measures.
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was snapped at Pali Hill area in Mumbai's Bandra on October 04. She was seen in all black gym attire with high ponytail and paired it with white shoes. Nimrat will be next seen in film 'Atrangi Re' on work front. On the other side, actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avitesh Dubbing Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area. He will be next seen in film 'Rambo'. Actor Zayed Abbas Khan was spotted outside Foodhall in Bandra. He was seen along with his family.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should reveal probe findings into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Deshmukh pointed out that it has been 1.5 months since CBI took over the case. Deshmukh said the Mumbai police was investigating the case thoroughly. "People are waiting for the last 1.5 months to see the results of the CBI inquiry. Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered? Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly the case was handed over to the CBI. They should tell us the result at the earliest," said Deshmukh. Earlier on September 30, in a veiled attack on the BJP, Deshmukh said a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report. Earlier, the CBI took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, in support with Sushant Singh’s family, said the CBI should investigate the death of actor first. Athwale was speaking on the current NCB probe of big Bollywood actors..
