Hundreds of supporters turned out to the Las Vegas Strip holding placards that read "stop Azeri aggression" in the wake of renewed hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian supporters march along Las Vegas Strip to protest against 'Azeri aggression'

Footage from October 4 shows protesters marching and carrying signs while draped in the Armenian flag.

Filmer @GlinkLive told Newsflare: "[It was] a permitted protest on the Las Vegas strip.

"Local Armenians gathered to bring awareness to the Azerbaijan attacks on Armenian land in Artsakh." Armenia's long-running conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan has escalated in the last week over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is ethnically Armenian but lies within Azerbaijan's borders.