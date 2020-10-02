Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian supporters march along Las Vegas Strip to protest against 'Azeri aggression'

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian supporters march along Las Vegas Strip to protest against 'Azeri aggression'

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenian supporters march along Las Vegas Strip to protest against 'Azeri aggression'

Hundreds of supporters turned out to the Las Vegas Strip holding placards that read "stop Azeri aggression" in the wake of renewed hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to the Las Vegas Strip holding placards that read "stop Azeri aggression" in the wake of renewed hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Footage from October 4 shows protesters marching and carrying signs while draped in the Armenian flag.

Filmer @GlinkLive told Newsflare: "[It was] a permitted protest on the Las Vegas strip.

"Local Armenians gathered to bring awareness to the Azerbaijan attacks on Armenian land in Artsakh." Armenia's long-running conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan has escalated in the last week over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is ethnically Armenian but lies within Azerbaijan's borders.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling

The conflict across the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh continues to intensify after an evening of heavy shelling. Armenian authorities released footage purportedly showing the aftermath of..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:25Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Greek Armenians hold rally in Thessaloniki and offer prayers [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Greek Armenians hold rally in Thessaloniki and offer prayers

A large demonstration was held in Thessaloniki on Saturday (October 2) by members of the Greek Armenian community in a show of solidarity with Armenia.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
Alleged Armenian drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Alleged Armenian drone downed in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish TV channel Haberturk released footage on Thursday that shows an alleged Armenian drone being shot down in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published