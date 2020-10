Delray Beach teacher shares struggles of simultaneous teaching during COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 minutes ago

A theater teacher at Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach took WPTV inside his classroom to explain the challenges of this new simultaneous teaching environment and what he hopes will change.

BEGINNING TODAY, PALM BEACHCOUNTY PARENTS CAN DECIDEWHETHER THEIR KIDS WILL STAYIN REMOTE OR IN- PERSONLEARNING FOR THE REST OF THESEMESTER.

THE SCHOOL DISTRICTSAYS THIS COULD HELP ELIMINATESOME SIMULTANEOUS TEACHING ANDPROVIDE MORE REMOTE WORKOPPORTUNITIES FOR TEACHERS.NEW THIS MORNING, WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S STEPHANIESUSSKIND SPOKE ONE TEACHERABOUT THE CURRENT STRUGGLESINSIDE THE CLASSROOM.STEPH "STUDENTS AND TEACHERSARE BEGINNING THEIR THIRD WEEKBACK ON CAMPUS.

ONE TEACHERTOOK ME INSIDE HIS CLASSROOMAND TO EXPLAIN THE CHALLENGESOF THIS NEW TEACHINGENVIRONMENT..

AND WHAT HEHOPES WILL CHANGE." STEPHENBERLANGA :37 OBVIOUSLY ITSBEEN STRESSFUL.

WEDOING WHAT WE CAN ATLANTICHIGH SCHOOL THEATER TEACHERSTEPHEN BERLANGA SHARED THESEPICTURES OF HIS SOCIALLYDISTANCED CLASSROOM..

CAUTIONTAPE SOURROUNDS DESKS THAT AREOFF LIMITS TO STUDENTS.STEPHEN 1:25 DOING THESIMULTANEOUS TEACHING ITS BEENA STRUGGLE TRYING TO KEEP THEKIDS ONLINE ENGAGED WHILE ALSOTRYING TO KEEP THE KIDS INCLASS ENGAGED HE SAYS THAT'STHE MOST DIFFICULT PART OFTEACHING IN THIS COVID-19 ERA.STEPHEN 1:39 ESPECIALLBECAUSE ITS THEATER SO ITSCOLLABORATIVE WORK BERLANGASAYS HE SEES LESS THAN 10STUDENTS A DAY IN PERSON..

ANDSOME HAVE CHOSEN TO RETURNBACK HOME.

BERLANGA 8:43 AFTERTHAT FIRST WEEK A LOT OF KIDSWENT BACK TO VIRTUAL BECAUSETHEIR FRIENDS WERENTHEY WERENSOCIALIZING THEY THOUGHT THEYWERE GOING TO GET FENNOY :59"THIS FLUIDITY IS TAXING OURTEACHERS AND MANY DEPARTMENTSIN THE DISTRICT" THAT'S WHYBERLANGA IS ENCOURAGED THEDISTRICT WILL ASK STUDENTS TOLOCK IN THEIR CHOICE FORDISTANCE OR IN-PERSONLEARNING..

FENNOY :23 "I WANTOUR EDUCATORS, OUR STUDENTS,AND OUR PARENTS TO KNOW WEHEAR YOU.

WE UNDERSTAND YOURCONCERNS HOPING THAT CAN HELPEASE THE BURDEN.

STEPHEN 5:40THEN WE WOULD BE ABLE TODETERMINE THIS TEACHER CAN BEREMOTE FOR THIS SUBJECT AREABUTT TO 5:06 IF WE HAD DONETHAT FROM THE GET GO THEN THISWOULDN"BERLANGA TELLS ME FOR THEMOST PART HE FEELS SAFE WITHALL OF THE PRECAUTIONS ONCAMPUS AND THAT THEY AREWORKING... HOWEVER HE DOESCHOOSE TO EAT LUNCH IN HIS CARMOST DAYS.

AGAIN..

THE 'MAKEYOUR CHOICE' QUESTION GOESLIVE IN THE STUDENT PORTALTODAY AND YOU'LL HAVE UNTILOCTOBER 14 TO LOCK IN YOURDECISION.

I'M STEPHANIESUSSKIND, BACK TO YOU."THIS MORNING