Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Holidaymaker almost loses toe from spider bite



An intrepid traveller who survived swimming with sharks on the trip of alifetime told how he was so badly bitten by a venomous spider on the sameholiday that doctors threatened to amputate his toe. Super-fit Adam Knight,29, marked the end of an amazing 12 months in August 2019 - with two branchesof his Angel Swim London business, teaching swimming to babies and toddlersthriving and a year in to a great relationship with his former university pal,Erin Wigglesworth, 26, now a press officer - by jetting to South Africa for aweek. He and his friend, videographer Rob Murray, 33, had a ball, swimmingwith dolphins, humpback whales and even oceanic blacktip sharks, in thecoastal province of KwaZulu-Natal. And when Adam noticed a painful blister onthe second toe of his left foot on their last day, he assumed his flippershad rubbed - boarding a flight home, where he was due at his dad Carl'swedding on September 1 - without a second thought. Experiencing cold sweatsand tiredness on the 11-hour flight, he thought it was 'post-holiday fatigue'and, despite feeling even worse the next day, Adam, of Fulham, west London,refused to miss his 57-year-old dad's wedding to lettings director Caroline,56, at Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens in Hampshire. "I still felt awful," hesaid. "But I put on my tuxedo, squeezed my foot into my loafers and performedmy duties as son of the groom, before dancing the night away."

