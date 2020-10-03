Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Boris Johnson: Tough times lie ahead for the job market

Boris Johnson speaks to reporters in central London during a visit to OctopusEnergy.

He says "tough times" lie ahead for the jobs market and was alsounable to say how many contacts of positive coronavirus cases had been missedas a result of the recent testing fiasco.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch [Video]

PM 'unable to give figures' on people missed in PHE glitch

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted he does not know how many Covid cases have been missed due to a glitch in Public Health England's system. Asked how almost 16,000 cases between 25 September and 2 October had managed to go unreported, he explained, "some of the data had got truncated, and it was lost". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:51Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson defends UK strategy as infections soar

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday despite weeks of rising infections, but warned that the country..
New Zealand Herald

Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both..
CBS News
Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel [Video]

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

On This Day: 5 October 1962

 James Bond's first big screen adventure, "Dr. No," premiered in London. (Oct. 5)
 
USATODAY.com

Ilford takeaway fined for serving burger after curfew

 The meal was given to a customer at the east London takeaway four minutes after 10pm.
BBC News
Holidaymaker almost loses toe from spider bite [Video]

Holidaymaker almost loses toe from spider bite

An intrepid traveller who survived swimming with sharks on the trip of alifetime told how he was so badly bitten by a venomous spider on the sameholiday that doctors threatened to amputate his toe. Super-fit Adam Knight,29, marked the end of an amazing 12 months in August 2019 - with two branchesof his Angel Swim London business, teaching swimming to babies and toddlersthriving and a year in to a great relationship with his former university pal,Erin Wigglesworth, 26, now a press officer - by jetting to South Africa for aweek. He and his friend, videographer Rob Murray, 33, had a ball, swimmingwith dolphins, humpback whales and even oceanic blacktip sharks, in thecoastal province of KwaZulu-Natal. And when Adam noticed a painful blister onthe second toe of his left foot on their last day, he assumed  his flippershad rubbed  - boarding a flight home, where he was due at his dad Carl'swedding on September 1 - without a second thought. Experiencing cold sweatsand tiredness on the 11-hour flight, he  thought it was 'post-holiday fatigue'and, despite feeling even worse the next day, Adam, of Fulham, west London,refused to miss his 57-year-old dad's wedding to lettings director Caroline,56, at Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens in Hampshire. "I still felt awful," hesaid. "But I put on my tuxedo, squeezed my foot into my loafers and performedmy duties as son of the groom, before dancing the night away."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published

Ola: London bans Uber rival over safety concerns

 Transport for London said the firm made more than 1,000 trips made by unlicensed drivers.
BBC News

Tweets about this

CovidUpdatesEA

Corona Updates RT @DailyMirror: Coronavirus - Boris Johnson acknowledges 'tough times ahead' in jobs market https://t.co/INstKoz9wH https://t.co/yeQM4bzbVl 46 minutes ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Coronavirus - Boris Johnson acknowledges 'tough times ahead' in jobs market https://t.co/INstKoz9wH https://t.co/yeQM4bzbVl 50 minutes ago

JHVI1

JHVI @blueheartedly I tend to think that. I've been wrong before plenty of times. Boris Johnson had a tough recovery and… https://t.co/yIapJnHkJ7 18 hours ago

MxSadie4

MxSadie4 ☭ @bbcnickrobinson ok, I'll sacrifice Boris Johnson. it's a difficult decision to make, but I think we all agree tha… https://t.co/wvl8WiHjC1 5 days ago

DenneyDesign

Lauren Denney RT @Margin4Error: Imagine Churchill bottling out of telling Britain tough times ahead... BBC News - Boris Johnson gets Vallance to announc… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it [Video]

Johnson doesn't want no-deal Brexit but can live with it

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday (October 4) he did not particularly wish for the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal being in place, but that Britain could live..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond [Video]

Boris Johnson: It will be bumpy until Christmas and beyond

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it is “going to continue to be bumpy throughto Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond”. He told the BBC’s Andrew MarrShow: “I appreciate the fatigue that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:17Published
Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19 [Video]

Dominic Raab tells Tory conference he feared the PM could have died from Covid-19

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the virtual Conservative Party conferencehe feared Boris Johnson could have died after he was admitted to intensivecare with Covid-19. Mr Raab stood in for the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published