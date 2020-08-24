Monsters vs. Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day

Global  
 

Duration: 02:39s
Aliens Film Clip - The Bride's Big Day - During her wedding, Susan (Reese Witherspoon) transforms into a giant monster, and the military has to come in to take her down.

Plot synopsis: When a meteor full of space gunk transforms Susan Murphy (Reese Witherspoon) into a giant, the government renames her Ginormica and confines her to a secret compound with other monsters, like bug-headed Dr. Cockroach (Hugh Laurie).

When an extraterrestrial robot lands on Earth and begins a rampage, Gen.

W.R.

Monger persuades the president to send Ginormica and her fellow monsters to battle the machine and save the planet.

Cast: Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon


