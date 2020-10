Mattel releases its Susan B Anthon doll Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published 4 minutes ago Mattel releases its Susan B Anthon doll Today, Mattel is launching its Susan B Anthony doll! Anthony played a pivotal role in the woman's suffrage movement. The doll is meant to celebrate her 200th birthday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ITS SUSAN 'B' ANTHONY DOLL!ANTHONY PLAYED A PIVOTAL ROLEIN THE WOMAN'S SUFFRAGEMOVEMENT.THE DOLL IS MEANT TO CELEBRATEHER 200TH BIRTHDAY.IT ALSO MARKS A CENTURY SINCETHE 19TH AMENDMENT GAVE WOMENIN THE U-S - THE RIGHT TO VOTETHE DOLL IS PART OF MATEL'S'INSPIRIING WOMEN' LINE.





