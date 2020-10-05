Celebrating Sukkot in Clinton

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 minutes ago

The Jewish Outreach Center in Clinton celebrated the holiday Sukkot on Friday, Oct.

Chabad house is hosting Sukkot.

Sukkot is a biblical holiday surrounding the agricultural season, and is celebrated much like thanksgiving.

A structure with a natural top made of sticks, bamboo, or palms, is built outside.

And guests are invited to come into the sukkot where food is eaten, and time is spent with people rejoicing in the holiday.

But how do you celebrate...safely...i n this year of covid?

In clinton, there will be a reduction in the amount of people gathering at one time.

Rabbi Didy Waks, Chabad House of Clinton: "The meaning of being together with people you don't necessarily normally break bread with is a wonderful Jewish concept. It's called panim chadashot, which is Hebrew for new faces, and every day when you see new people's faces, new guests, it brings joy of having new people around."

Precautions will also be taken to ensure the food preparation meets the requirements needed for a social gathering.

