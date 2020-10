CPS Seeks To Overturn Arbitrator's Ruling On Health Conditions In School Buildings Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:51s - Published 31 seconds ago CPS Seeks To Overturn Arbitrator's Ruling On Health Conditions In School Buildings The Chicago Teachers Union wants Chicago Public Schools to take action on an arbitrator's finding of unsafe conditions in schools, but CPS plans to have the ruling reconsidered. 0

