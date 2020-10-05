Global  
 

Trump May Be Discharged Monday

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:29s
Trump May Be Discharged Monday

Trump aims for Monday release after supporter drive-by

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump was hoping for a Monday discharge from the military...
Upworthy - CTV News, Chicago S-T


Melania Trump gives update as she battles coronavirus: 'Feeling good & will continue to rest at home'

First lady Melania Trump on Monday said she is “feeling good” and is continuing to rest after...
FOXNews.com

White House chief of staff says Trump could be discharged Monday afternoon, downplays Secret Service infection risk from the president's unnecessary drive around Walter Reed

"They're criticizing, 'Well, he put his Secret Service agent at risk.' Well, the Secret Service...
Business Insider


miguelito_1965

🇺🇸 M E 🇺🇸 RT @jsolomonReports: President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed on Monday | Just The News https://t.co/EvxI3EucFa 1 minute ago

Doc_tarry3

Doc T RT @jsolomonReports: Breaking: President Trump improving, could be discharged from Walter Reed on Monday, doctors say | Just The News https… 2 minutes ago

ABC17News

ABC 17 News The president said he hopes to be discharged from the hospital by today. Watch the latest coverage after Trump test… https://t.co/KTtWXrWDss 2 minutes ago

metalmau5

metalmau5 RT @Breaking911: President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday - Doctor 4 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets US President #DonaldTrump (@realDonaldTrump) remained hospitalised on Monday morning but his Chief of Staff Mark Me… https://t.co/YKviEzSRXN 4 minutes ago

Mos0351

Jeffrey RT @OANN: Hundreds support President Trump outside Walter Reed Medical Center - https://t.co/lTCATkqea0 #OANN https://t.co/HYtOIVeGtO 5 minutes ago

MAXINXIN2

Apple Massage Recovery speed, trump will be discharged as early as Monday! Re elected? Poll: trump may win 320 votes for reelecti… https://t.co/rhF9QNddNH 6 minutes ago

bokoo143

Billie RT @starsandstripes: Infected and contagious, President @realDonaldTrump briefly ventured out in a motorcade on Sunday to salute cheering s… 7 minutes ago


President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday [Video]

President Trump's Doctors Says He Could Be Released From The Hospital Monday

Natalie Brand reports questions remain about the President's condition.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:34
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday [Video]

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27
Stocks recover on reduced fears over Trump [Video]

Stocks recover on reduced fears over Trump

Stocks in Asia and Europe recovered some ground on Monday as fears over Donald Trump's health eased. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31