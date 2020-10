The nation watched on Friday as President Donald Trump stepped off Marine One to begin a hospital stay at Walter Reed Army Medical Center.



Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Russia claims first Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V', WHO wants to review | Oneindia News



Russia on Tuesday declared itself the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine with President Vladimir Putin saying one of his daughters had been inoculated. WHO Says Discussing New #COVID19.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33 Published on August 11, 2020 More Than 97,000 American Kids Tested Positive For Covid-19 In Last Two Weeks Of July



More than 97,000 American children tested positive for coronavirus in the last two weeks of July. The numbers were reported and published by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:52 Published on August 10, 2020