Gov. Newsom Nominates 1st Openly Gay Man To California Supreme Court



The first openly gay black man has been nominated to the California Supreme Court on Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:24 Published 45 minutes ago

Report: Supreme Court Rejects Challenge To Gov. Wolf's Coronavirus Shutdown Orders



The Supreme Court of the United States refused to intervene in a case challenging Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's shutdown order. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24 Published 53 minutes ago