Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues

Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues

Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues

Residents in towns along the Azeri-Armenian border are living with the real threat of bombardments as homes and businesses are destroyed by shelling.


Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

In pictures: Fighting rages in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

 Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave has escalated in recent days.
BBC News
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: International ceasefire calls ignored [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: International ceasefire calls ignored

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Why Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting, and why it could get uglier

 The countries have fought for years over a breakaway region, but this time, the U.S. isn't helping to mediate, and other major powers are picking sides.
CBS News

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

