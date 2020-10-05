Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues

Residents in towns along the Azeri - Armenian border are living with the real threat of bombardments as homes and businesses are destroyed by shelling.

The countries have fought for years over a breakaway region, but this time, the U.S. isn't helping to mediate, and other major powers are picking sides.

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed enclave has escalated in recent days.

Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus