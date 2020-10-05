Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues
Residents in towns along the Azeri-Armenian border are living with the real threat of bombardments as homes and businesses are destroyed by shelling.
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: International ceasefire calls ignored
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia, Azerbaijan clashes resume over separatist region
Caliban _ Caliban's News Feed _
Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues
https://t.co/HJDL1XgCfz 6 minutes ago
e-news.US Nagorno-Karabakh: Exclusive footage shows bomb damage in border towns as violence continues - https://t.co/KojTVWL95p 7 minutes ago
Arthur Avetikyan RT @ruslantrad: A whole fake news campaign is unfolding around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Suspicious sites are shared on social network… 6 days ago
Ruslan Trad A whole fake news campaign is unfolding around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Suspicious sites are shared on social… https://t.co/Z2cjRNQUOR 6 days ago