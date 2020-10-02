Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine'

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine'
Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine'

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenFuddle

Ben Fuddle Did he really make a mistake? I'd believe that @PressSec is that stupid. "Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McE… https://t.co/j4Nmpit2iT 13 minutes ago

mauriziovallet2

paul galliano RT @nypost: Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine' https://t.co/EAJERqjvtx https://t.co/cjfRbPviqI 55 minutes ago

3sevenoh

3sevenoh 2threeseven1LargeClueOr2foryouandyourcrew Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine' https://t.co/8oX93bOJxP via @nypmetro 1 hour ago

MoonpieNov2020

MoonpieNov2020 Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine' https://t.co/zJQOLJrAv5 via @nypmetro 2 hours ago

Bobbybo49201107

Bobbybones Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine' https://t.co/4g5Gq0PU6d via @nypmetro… https://t.co/YELBYlYn0v 2 hours ago

NewYorkCity_b

New York City Briefly Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine' https://t.co/lOUVh5HKMd #NYC #newyork #Newyorkcity 2 hours ago

RadioGaGa11388

RadioGaGa ⭐️TRUMP TRUMPS ALL⭐️ Low Blow 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for 'cocaine' https://t.co/DDmlBDjMob via @nypmetro 3 hours ago

cutesimulation

Hillary Clinton smokes mids Projection or Freudian slip ⁦@patkiernan⁩? Pat Kiernan flubs line, says Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for ‘coca… https://t.co/OC5jlMYVtn 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

Days after President Trump tested positive, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:00Published
White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: WEVVPublished
Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH [Video]

Trump's COVID-19 results disclosed within one hour -WH

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday that President Donald Trump got his positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday night and "within an hour, we put out that information to the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published