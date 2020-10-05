Real influencers and Parisians hate Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Real influencers and Parisians hate Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” is like a comfortfood that’s trying to sell itself as a Gen Zversion “Sex and the City” (it’s not).The show revolves around Emily(played by Lily Collins), who moves fromChicago to Paris and watches her Instagramexplode to 25,000 followers.However, Instagram influencersare reportedly rolling their eyes atthe portrayal of their industry.“People in Paris are really tired of this,” saidMonica de La Villardière, a Canadian living in Paris.“She’s trying to find the easiest way toget more and more followers who respondto these kinds of clichés,” Lamia Laugh,another real influencer added.French media’s reviews of “Emily in Paris” are alsorelatively scathing for an easy binge Netflix series.French publication RTL wrote, “Rarely hadwe seen so many clichés on the French capitalsince the Parisian episodes of ‘Gossip Girl’”.A reviewer for Sens Critique added “The writersmay have hesitated for two or three minutes tostick a baguette under each Frenchman, or evena beret to clearly distinguish them” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

